'Ready to continue uninterrupted shipments': Putin assures India of being a reliable energy partner

Russia has pledged to maintain uninterrupted fuel supplies to India, reinforcing its role as a reliable energy partner amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. In a statement made on December 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Moscow would continue to provide essential resources such as oil, gas, and coal to support India's growing energy needs.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the growing Indian economy," President Putin said, adding that Russia is committed to being a dependable supplier as India seeks to diversify its energy sources. This announcement comes at a time when New Delhi is under heavy pressure from Washington to curtail its oil purchases from Moscow, a move linked to US concerns over Russia’s involvement in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The assurance from Putin follows an increasingly complex trade relationship between India and the US. In August, US President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on a range of Indian goods, partly in response to India’s continued oil imports from Russia, which Washington claims helps finance Russia's war efforts.

Strengthening bilateral cooperation across sectors

Advertisement

The fuel supply commitment came alongside a series of agreements signed between India and Russia, expanding cooperation across a wide range of sectors. These agreements span areas such as fertilizers, food safety, maritime logistics, medical sciences, consumer protection, and ship operation training.

Notably, Indian firms inked a significant deal with Russia’s URALCHEM to establish a urea plant in Russia, marking a milestone in industrial collaboration. This move further solidifies the economic partnership between the two nations and highlights their joint efforts in boosting sectors critical to both countries' growth.

In a notable step towards environmental cooperation, Russia agreed to join the International Big Cat Alliance, underscoring both nations' commitment to wildlife conservation and sustainable environmental practices. This collaboration is seen as a symbol of the broader strategic partnership between India and Russia, reflecting shared goals beyond economics and energy.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin also unveiled an ambitious Economic Cooperation Programme during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The programme aims to expand trade and investment between the two countries until 2030, with a focus on diversifying, balancing, and ensuring the sustainability of economic ties.