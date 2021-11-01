Bajaj Auto registers a 14% drop in sales in October 

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 14 per cent decline in total sales at 4,39,615 units in October 2021. The company had sold a total of 5,12,038 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales were down 22 per cent at 2,18,565 units last month as against 2,81,160 units in October 2020. Exports were at 2,21,050 units last month as compared to 2,30,878 units in the same month last year, down 4 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The company reported a 26 per cent decline in sales of its two-wheelers in the domestic market in October vis-a-vis the same month in 2020. It sold 198,738 units last month, compared to 268,631 in October 2020. There was a five per cent fall in exports with 192,565 units dispatched to foreign shores, from 201,659 in 2020.

Sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market grew by 58 per cent at 19,827 units as compared to 12,529 units in October last year. From April-October 2021, the company's total sales have risen by 29 per cent, exports increased by 56 per cent, and domestic sales by 6 per cent during the period.

Bajaj Auto is soon to launch its new Pulsar N250 and F250 in the India market. Pulsar, first launched in 2001, has been at the core of the Bajaj Auto's product portfolio for the last two decades.