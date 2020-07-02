Bajaj Auto reports 31% decline in June sales

Bajaj Auto has reported a 31 per cent decline in auto sales for June, following the industry trend of slow recovery towards the pre-lockdown levels.

In the two-wheeler category, the company sold 2.55 lakh vehicles (both domestic and exports) compared to 3.51 lakh units sold during the same month last year, a 27 per cent decline.

Bajaj Auto sold (domestic and exports) 22,975 commercial vehicles in June compared to 53,333 in June 2019, registering a 57 per cent decline. Total 2.78 lakh vehicles were sold in June compared to 4.04 lakh vehicles sold in June 2019.

During the April-June quarter, Bajaj Auto recorded a 64 per cent decline in sales after selling 4.43 lakh vehicles compared to 12.4 lakh vehicles sold during the same period last year.

The two-wheeler segment forms the biggest segment of the domestic industry in terms of volumes. Other two-wheeler companies also followed a similar trend.

Country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp dispatched over 450,000 units to its dealerships during the month. This was nearly 27 per cent lower than the tally in June 2019. TVS Motor Company also mirrored this trend with overall sales at 198,387 units, 33.23 per cent lower than June last year.

