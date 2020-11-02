Strong exports drive Bajaj Auto two-wheeler sales to record high in October

Two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto has reported record sales in the month of October on the back of festive season sale and strong exports. The auto major registered highest ever sales of 5,12,038 unit in October 2020, compared to 4,63,208 units sold in the same month last year, posting a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 11 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The company recorded highest ever export sales of 230,878 units as against 184,432 units in the year-ago period, registering a YoY increase of 25 per cent. Total Domestic sales, however, rose marginally by 1 per cent to 281,160 units last month, as against 278,776 units in October last year.

The two-wheeler segment recorded a growth of 18 per cent at 470,290 units, compared to 398,913 units in the year-ago month, its highest ever sales. Pulsar brand reported highest ever sales of over 170,000 units. Domestic sales in two-wheeler segment rose 11 per cent YoY to 268,631 units, while exports clocked record highest sales ever of 201,659 units, up 29 per cent YoY from 156,397.

However, commercial vehicle sales, which comprises of auto-rickshaws and commercial three-wheeler vehicles, fell sharply by 35 per cent to 41,748 units, from 64,295 in the corresponding month last year. Domestic commercial vehicle sales witnessed a decline of 65 per cent to 12,529 units as against 36,260 units in the year-ago period. Exports were up 4 per cent YoY in October 2020 at 29,219 units versus 28,035 in October 2019.

For April-October 2020, the company reported overall sales of 2,008,478 units, down 30 per cent from 2,883,973 units in the same period last year. Domestic sales were down 35 per cent at 1,046,009 units, while exports fell 25 per cent to 962,469 units.

Meanwhile, shares of Bajaj Auto ended Monday's trade at Rs 2,843.50 down 1.49 per cent, against previous closing price of Rs 2,886.45 on the BSE.

