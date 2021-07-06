Bajaj Auto slashes Dominar 250 price to Rs 1,54,176

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it has reduced price of Dominar 250 bike by Rs 16,800 to Rs 1,54,176 (ex-showroom Delhi). The newly announced price on Dominar 250 is expected to grow the franchise further by encouraging customers to take their first step into the world of touring, the Pune-based company said in a statement.

The Dominar 250 comes with a 248.8 cc petrol engine.

"We, at Bajaj Auto, believe that touring on a bike opens the doors to a world of 'real' experiences that widens your perspective and shapes one's character. We realise that biking for youngsters can be so much more than just street fun if the bike comes with the right dose of performance, sharp design and a superior riding experience," Bajaj Auto President (Motorcycle Business) Sarang Kanade noted.

In times of price hikes across the industry, the company has taken a stance of reducing price on Dominar 250 and make sports touring more accessible, he added.

Bajaj had launched Dominar 250 in March 2020 with the mission of expanding the rapidly growing segment of touring motorcycles in India.

Launched in December 2016, its elder sibling, the Dominar 400 has captured the imagination of touring enthusiasts with six successful odysseys across five continents.