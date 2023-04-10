Bajaj Auto takes over sales and operations of Triumph in India

Bajaj Auto on Monday announced that the company and Triumph Motorcycles have successfully completed the transfer of Triumph’s India sales and marketing operations to Bajaj Auto, which means that Triumph bikes will be available for sale from Bajaj Auto showrooms as well.



This comes after the announcement which happened in 2020 about the strategic partnership between the two companies, in which both confirmed that they would jointly collaborate to create a new range of mid-sized Triumph Motorcycles, the company said in a statement.



"This launches the next phase of the partnership, effective from April 1st, 2023, where all the

current 15 Triumph Motorcycle dealerships will be managed by Bajaj Auto," Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.



The new mid-sized Triumph motorcycles, designed jointly by both companies and manufactured in Bajaj's Chakan plant, will be available in 2023.



Bajaj Auto already has four different and exclusive dealer networks for its KTM, Bajaj Motorcycles, Chetak Electric, and Bajaj 3-wheeler product lines.



"The Triumph dealers will join this family as the fifth exclusive retail channel within a network of over 6000 dealers and sub-dealers across Bajaj’s brand portfolio in India. All the existing Triumph dealerships will remain exclusive to the brand and continue to provide a high customer experience in line with Triumph’s global standards," the company said in a press note.



In the next two years, Bajaj Auto intends to open Triumph dealerships in over 120 cities. These new showrooms will be built to Triumph's global standards.



Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto, said, “ We will also leverage our formidable distribution network to rapidly expand the exclusive Triumph stores in India in preparation for the soon-to-be-launched, exciting new motorcycles.”



Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer Triumph Motorcycles Ltd said: “This is an important partnership for Triumph which continues to progress very well. The Triumph dealer network has been great business partners for Triumph, they have achieved many great results with Triumph Motorcycles here in India."

