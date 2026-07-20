Bengaluru now has over 25 lakh cars. Here's why more residents are ditching public transport

Bengaluru is becoming increasingly dependent on private vehicles, with the number of registered private cars in the city crossing the 25 lakh mark for the first time. The rise comes even as the city continues to struggle with worsening traffic congestion and delays in expanding public transport infrastructure.

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According to transport department data, Bengaluru had 25.2 lakh private cars as of June 30, 2026, after 13,519 new cars were registered during the month. The city also has close to three lakh yellow-board taxis operating on its roads.

Nearly 5 lakh cars added in 5 years

Private car ownership in Bengaluru has grown steadily over the past five years. The city added nearly five lakh cars during the period, averaging around one lakh new cars every year.

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June also recorded 78,084 vehicle registrations overall, making it the third-highest monthly registration figure in the city. The highest was recorded in October 2025, when 86,014 vehicles were registered following GST rationalisation, while January 2026 saw 78,461 registrations.

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The total vehicle population in Bengaluru now stands at 1.28 crore.

Two-wheelers continue to dominate

Two-wheelers remain the most common mode of transport in Bengaluru, with 87 lakh registered vehicles. They account for nearly seven out of every 10 vehicles in the city, as many commuters rely on them to navigate heavy traffic.

Bengaluru currently has the highest number of registered cars and two-wheelers in the country.

Congestion remains a major concern

The growth in vehicle ownership comes as Bengaluru continues to rank among the world's most congested cities.

According to the TomTom Traffic Index, Bengaluru was ranked the second-most congested city globally after Mexico City and ahead of Dublin. The report found that commuters took an average of 36 minutes and 9 seconds to travel 10 kilometres in the city. Drivers were estimated to have lost 168 hours in traffic during peak periods in 2025.

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Metro delays, fewer buses driving shift to private vehicles

Experts told Deccan Herald that delays in metro expansion and gaps in public transport services are contributing to the increase in private vehicle ownership.

Bengaluru's metro expansion has faced repeated delays due to changes in alignment and design, including plans for double-decker and tunnel corridors under Phase 3 and Phase 3A. No new metro construction has started in the last four-and-a-half years.

Satya Arikutharam, an urban mobility expert, said that a shrinking bus network has played a major role in the rise of private vehicles.

"The BMTC bus fleet has reduced over the last four years and naturally the number of cars and two-wheelers has increased. If we are experiencing peak congestion at 10 locations today, that will eventually spread to 20 or more. This is directly linked to deteriorating public transport," he added.

Arikutharam also criticised the government's proposed investments in road infrastructure.

"The proposed Rs 1.5 lakh-crore investment in tunnels and elevated roads will only worsen the problem. Traffic congestion can only be addressed by expanding public transport coverage and ensuring walkable footpaths," he said.

How Bengaluru compares with Delhi and Mumbai

Delhi has more than 1.5 crore registered vehicles but is supported by a much larger metro network. During 2025-26, the national capital had around 60 lakh two-wheelers and 22 lakh cars.

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Mumbai, in comparison, has just over 15 lakh private cars, while a large share of commuters continues to depend on the suburban railway network.

Experts call for better public transport

V Ravichandar, a member of the government-constituted Brand Bengaluru committee, told the publication that the city's outskirts developed without an adequate street network, making traffic management more difficult.

"The challenge now is how to retrofit areas such as Whitefield, Sarjapur and others, where traffic is largely dependent on a few trunk roads," he said, adding that projects such as tunnels and elevated corridors do not address these issues.

Ravichandar said Bengaluru needs a long-term strategy that encourages people to use public transport and reduces dependence on private vehicles.

"Overall, Bengaluru needs a strategy that incentivises the use of public transport while discouraging excessive dependence on private vehicles. That means improving the availability and quality of public transport, keeping fares affordable and introducing on-street parking charges," he said.

To address traffic congestion, Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar has announced infrastructure projects worth ₹ 1.5 lakh crore, including tunnel roads. However, mobility experts argue that strengthening public transport networks will be critical if Bengaluru hopes to ease congestion in the long run.