BluSmart opens EV charging network to public and fleet operators in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru

Bolstering India’s electric vehicle (EV) adoption, e-mobility ride-hailing service BluSmart has announced a significant expansion of its EV charging infrastructure. As part of this initiative, BluSmart is opening its extensive EV charging service network to a broader audience, including fleet operators and individual EV users, in the key metropolitan areas of Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

With this, it aims to support and accelerate the transition to electric mobility across the country. To facilitate this, the company has launched the BluSmart Charge App, which will be available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Additionally, BluSmart is also expanding its charging infrastructure network to meet the growing demand for reliable and accessible EV charging solutions.

Currently, the company has 50 EV charging hubs comprising underground and open charging facilities, that span over 1.8 million sq. ft with over 5,000 (fast and slow) EV charging stations powered by green sources. The company says these charging stations are strategically located in prime locales such as malls, corporate parks, and metro stations, these hubs offer superior design, minimal car queuing, and industry-leading capacity utilisation of 25%.

Tushar Garg, Co-Founder and CEO, BluSmart Charge, says, “India is undergoing an e-mobility transition and BluSmart’s deep network of world-class infrastructure and well-equipped charging hubs will contribute to the rapid adoption and ease of access to charging stations. As we expand our footprint, the magnitude and density of the EV charging infrastructure is crucial to make charging easily available.”

The BluSmart Charge App will help users find chargers tailored to their vehicle type easily, recommending relevant charging connectors and real-time update on availability and status of charging stations. It also integrates payment process for both fleet operators and public users, and digitised entry and exit process at BluSmart charging stations.

The all will also allow fleet operators to track and monitor charging sessions and payments on the dashboard.

BluSmart believes this to be is a huge step forward to build long term solutions for enabling e-mobility in Indian mega-cities. Currently, the company has over 7,500 EV fleet, largest in South Asia, and has completed more than 14.9million emission-free trips.