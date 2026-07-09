BMW drives away with 69% of India’s luxury EV market

BMW Group India continued to lead India’s luxury electric vehicle (EV) market, with a 69% share, as its EV sales grew 78% year-on-year to 2,359 units in the first half of 2026.

Electric vehicles accounted for 26% of all new vehicle sales during the period, making every fourth car sold by BMW Group India an EV.

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BMW Group India reported its highest-ever first-half sales, delivering 9,075 cars between January and June 2026, up 17% year-on-year, as demand for electric vehicles, long-wheelbase models and sports activity vehicles (SAVs) continued to drive growth.

The German luxury carmaker also recorded a 17% rise in second-quarter sales, delivering 4,507 cars between April and June and maintaining its streak of double-digit quarterly growth.

Commenting on the performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “We have delivered 9,075 cars, but beyond this impressive number, what we are really focused on is continuing our steady double-digit growth in an otherwise challenging environment.”

“Our decisive hold on electric mobility has solidified BMW Group India as the number one choice in the luxury EV segment,” he added.

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Long-wheelbase models continued to gain traction among luxury buyers. BMW Group India sold 4,428 long-wheelbase vehicles during the first six months of 2026, registering 24% year-on-year growth. These models accounted for 52% of the company’s total sales, reflecting rising demand for vehicles that combine premium comfort with performance.

Sports activity vehicles also remained a key growth driver. BMW and MINI SAV sales rose 35% year-on-year to 5,926 units, contributing 65% of the company’s total volumes during the period.

The MINI brand also posted strong momentum, with sales increasing 70% year-on-year to 504 units. The MINI Countryman C, launched in mid-June, is seeing strong demand, the automaker said. The MINI Countryman remained the brand’s most popular model, followed by the MINI Convertible and MINI Hatch.

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BMW Motorrad delivered 2,327 motorcycles during the first half of 2026. Deliveries of the first batch of the newly launched BMW F 450 GS began at the end of June, with the initial allocation already sold out.

The company launched 11 new products in the first half of 2026, including the BMW X3 30d, BMW M440i, BMW X6 M60i, MINI Countryman C, BMW F 450 GS and BMW M 1000 R. BMW Group India said it plans to introduce 14 more products before the end of the year as part of its product offensive aimed at sustaining growth.

“We have planned 14 more exciting products across all three brands before year-end,” Brar said.