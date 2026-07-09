Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
TCS share price, Q1 results: How IT stock reacted after its last 8 earnings announcements

TCS share price, Q1 results: How IT stock reacted after its last 8 earnings announcements

The IT major reported its March quarter results on April 9 and the stock reacted to earnings on April 10, falling 2.45 per cent. The stock fell even as a total of 18 brokerages retained positive view on the stock.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026 12:41 PM IST
TCS share price, Q1 results: How IT stock reacted after its last 8 earnings announcementsIn its Q3FY26 results on January 12, the Tata group major delivered a revenue growth and margin beat, though deal bookings came in slightly below expectations. (AI-generated Image; ChatGPT)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), which announces its quarterly results post market hours, has a history of delivering gains of as much as 6.68 per cent and declines of up to 3.46 per cent in reaction to its quarterly earnings over the past two years, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IT major reported its March quarter results on April 9 and the stock reacted to earnings on April 10, falling 2.45 per cent. The stock fell even as a total of 18 brokerages retained positive view on the stock, with a few even raising targets to as high as Rs 3,350. 

In its December quarter (Q3) results on January 12, the Tata group major delivered a revenue growth and margin beat, though deal bookings came in slightly below expectations. The stock rose 0.99 per cent on January 13 in a reaction to the quarterly earnings.

The stock declined 1.10 per cent a day after reporting September 2025 quarter results. TCS delivered a decent Q2 amid low expectations, with revenue and margins-- excluding one-off expenses, beating Street estimates, while profit was broadly in line with consensus. 

Advertisement

The stock plunged 3.46 per cent, its worst earnings reaction for the two-year period, on July 11, 2025. Sales growth for the IT major disappointed that quarter (Q4FY25), even as profit came in better than the Street expectations on July 10. 

TCS shares fell 0.43 per cent on April 11, in a response to Q1FY26 results on April 10. The stock had also fallen 1.44 per cent on the results day itself. The IT major reported a 1.68 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 12,224 crore for the March 2025 quarter compared with Rs 12,434 crore in the same quarter last year.

The scrip reactioned positively to December 2024 results. The TCS scrip surged 5.67 per cent next day. This is after the IT firm on April 9 announced deal wins of $10.2 billion for the quarter despite benign expectations. 

Advertisement

The scrip fell 1.84 per cent following TCS' September 2024 quarter results.  The biggest earnings reaction for the two year period was seen when the scriip jumped 6.68 per cent, in a reaction to June 2024 results on July 12. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 9, 2026 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today