BMW X1 unveiled in India at Rs 45.9 lakh: Check features, design and more

BMW India unveiled the brand-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV) on January 28. It is available in both gasoline and diesel engines. The vehicle is being produced at the German automaker's Chennai plant and is a third-generation BMW X1 luxury SAV.



The price of the luxury car starts at Rs 45.9 lakh, and reservations can be made at any of the network of BMW dealerships as well as online at shop.bmw.in.



"The BMW X1 remains a best-seller in its segment thanks to a supreme combination of comfort and luxury... The all-new BMW X1 makes a statement in its class with its powerful build and distinct muscular design," BMW Group India president Vikram Pawah said.



The BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine is priced at Rs 45.90 lakh ex-showroom, while the BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport is priced at Rs 47.90 lakh, the company said in a press note.



A slew of new features is also available on the SAV, including adaptive LED headlights with high beam assistance, the My BMW app with remote controls, the digital key plus with comfort access, parking and reversing assistance, a luxurious instrument panel, and a Harmon Kardon audio system.



"Deliveries for BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport (diesel) will commence from March onwards and for the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine (petrol) from June," the company’s statement read.



The new X1 is larger than its predecessor in all respects, measuring 53mm longer, 24mm wider, 44mm taller, and 22mm longer in the wheelbase. BMW refers to it as an SAV (Sports activity vehicle). In terms of appearance, it gains a larger front grille and stylish LED headlamps. There are 18-inch alloy wheels on the new X1. Rearwards, it becomes sleeker with all-LED taillamps, a sculpted rear bumper, and silver accents.



Speaking of the interior, the X1's dashboard has been updated. The infotainment and instrument cluster displays on the new X1 are curved. A floating instrument console with a gear selector and buttons for various controls is also included with the X1. The X1 includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.70-inch infotainment screen with a 12-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, and connected car technology.



The 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine produces 136 hp and 230 Nm of torque, while the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine generates 150 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is included with both engines. According to BMW, the diesel version can sprint from 0-100kph in 8.9 seconds and the petrol version can do it in 9.2 seconds.



The new X1 will compete against the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Volvo XC40.

