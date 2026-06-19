Reliance AGM 2026 today: Mukesh Ambani to address shareholders as 49th AGM begins at 2 PM

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) will hold its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, June 19, with Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani set to address shareholders and outline the conglomerate's growth plans. The meeting will begin at 2 pm and will be conducted through video conferencing and other audio-visual means, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Advertisement

The AGM comes at a time when India's most valuable company is witnessing strong momentum across its digital services, retail and energy businesses. Investors and industry watchers are expected to closely track announcements related to Jio Platforms, retail operations, artificial intelligence initiatives and the company's future growth strategy.

AGM to be streamed across platforms

Reliance said the live video feed of Ambani's speech will be available across multiple digital platforms, including JioEvents, YouTube, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Shareholders and viewers can watch the proceedings through the JioEvents portal, while live streams will also be available on the Reliance Updates and Reliance Jio channels on YouTube. The company will use the hashtags #RILAGM and #PoweringAspirationalIndia during the event.

Advertisement

49th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) of Reliance Industries Limited at 2:00 PM IST, 19th June, 2026#SaveTheDate #RILAGM pic.twitter.com/VRoss2BIJQ — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) June 9, 2026

Reliance Industries' Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2025 will be streamed live across multiple digital platforms, including YouTube, X, Facebook, Instagram, and JioEvents. The webcast is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm. YouTube Reliance Updates: https://www.youtube.com/@RelianceUpdates

https://www.youtube.com/@RelianceUpdates Jio: https://www.youtube.com/jio

https://www.youtube.com/jio JioEvents (Official Event Link): https://jioevents.jio.com/rilagm/ Facebook Reliance Industries Limited: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited/live_videos/

https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited/live_videos/ Jio: https://www.facebook.com/Jio/live_videos/ X (formerly Twitter) RIL Updates: https://x.com/ril_updates

https://x.com/ril_updates Reliance Jio: https://x.com/reliancejio Instagram Reliance Updates: https://www.instagram.com/relianceupdates

https://www.instagram.com/relianceupdates Reliance Jio: https://www.instagram.com/reliancejio Investors, analysts and shareholders can tune in to any of these platforms to watch Chairman Mukesh Ambani's address and key announcements from the conglomerate.

Reliance has also activated its WhatsApp chatbot on +91-79771-11111 to assist users with AGM-related queries.

MUST READ: NSE IPO vs Reliance Jio IPO: Issue size compared

Advertisement

Strong FY26 performance

The annual meeting follows a strong financial year for the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate.

Reliance Industries reported consolidated revenue of nearly ₹11.76 lakh crore for FY26, reflecting healthy growth across its digital services and retail businesses. During the March quarter, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹20,589 crore.

Gross revenue for the quarter rose 12.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,25,290 crore, while EBITDA stood at ₹48,588 crore.

Jio remains a key growth engine

Jio Platforms continued to be one of Reliance's biggest growth drivers during the quarter.

The digital services business reported revenue of ₹44,928 crore, up 12.7 per cent from a year earlier. EBITDA increased 17.9 per cent to ₹20,060 crore.

Jio's subscriber base stood at 524.4 million as of March 31, 2026, while average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to ₹214, underlining the telecom operator's continued market leadership.

Investors will closely watch whether Ambani provides updates on Jio's artificial intelligence initiatives, broadband expansion and potential listing plans for the telecom business.

MUST READ: Reliance AGM 2026: All eyes on RIL meeting tomorrow; voting on Rs 6 dividend, payment in 7 days if declared

Retail business

Advertisement

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. also delivered steady growth during the March quarter.

The company reported gross revenue of ₹98,232 crore, up 10.8 per cent year-on-year, while revenue from operations increased 11.1 per cent to ₹87,344 crore. Profit after tax stood at ₹3,563 crore.

With Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms contributing an increasing share of the group's earnings, the AGM is expected to offer insights into Reliance's strategy for strengthening its consumer-facing businesses and leveraging emerging technologies to drive future growth.

Market participants will also be watching for any major announcements that could shape the conglomerate's next phase of expansion.

MUST READ: Reliance Jio denies Telegram founder Pavel Durov's BGP hijacking allegations