BYD’s Ti7 SUV under scrutiny as JLR pursues intellectual property case

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JLR, owned by India’s Tata Motors, suspects that BYD may have reverse-engineered certain technologies associated with the Defender and incorporated them into the Ti7. However, these allegations have not been established in court, and the dispute remains subject to legal proceedings.

Neither JLR nor BYD commented on the matter, according to the report.

BYD Ti7 to enter UK market

The dispute comes as BYD prepares to expand the Ti7 into the UK market, where it will compete with established premium SUV manufacturers. The vehicle, a seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV, was launched in China in September 2025 and has attracted comparisons with the Defender because of its boxy exterior and rugged styling.

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BYD is scheduled to launch the Ti7 in the UK in January 2027, with a starting price of £47,995. In comparison, the seven-seat Land Rover Defender 110 starts at £68,465, giving the Chinese model a price advantage of more than £20,000.

The price gap highlights the competitive pressure facing established automakers as Chinese manufacturers expand their international presence with feature-rich vehicles at relatively lower prices.

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JLR’s earlier legal battle

This is not the first time JLR has challenged a Chinese automaker over alleged design similarities. In 2019, the company won a case against Jiangling Motor Corporation concerning a vehicle that resembled its Range Rover Evoque.

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Meanwhile, JLR has also pursued partnerships with Chinese manufacturers, including its collaboration with Chery, established in 2012.

The dispute comes amid the rapid growth of Chinese automotive brands in the UK. According to figures cited by The Guardian, Chinese-owned brands accounted for 23% of new vehicle registrations in September 2026, compared with 2.5% five years earlier.