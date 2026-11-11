Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Cochin Shipyard shares tumble 7%: Weak Q2 earnings overshadow Rs 500 crore MoD order

Cochin Shipyard shares tumble 7%: Weak Q2 earnings overshadow Rs 500 crore MoD order

COCHINSHIP1,202.00(6.82%)

Cochin Shipyard's EBITDA margin declined 250 basis points (bps) year-on-year (YoY) to 4.1 per cent, significantly below Antique Stock Broking's estimates.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 8:16 PM IST
Cochin Shipyard shares tumble 7%: Weak Q2 earnings overshadow Rs 500 crore MoD orderCochin Shipyard's EBITDA margin declined 250 basis points (bps) year-on-year (YoY) to 4.1 per cent, significantly below Antique Stock Broking's estimates.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd plunged 6.90 per cent to settle at Rs 1,200 on Wednesday, despite the defence PSU securing an order worth around Rs 500 crore from the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The contract is for the normal refit cum re-powering of an Indian Naval vessel and has an estimated execution period of around two years, the company stated.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The decline in the stock came amid concerns over the company's September quarter (Q2 FY27) performance, which saw a sharp miss at the EBITDA and profit levels.

Cochin Shipyard's EBITDA margin declined 250 basis points (bps) year-on-year (YoY) to 4.1 per cent, significantly below Antique Stock Broking's estimates. The margin miss was primarily attributed to the Shipbuilding division, which reported muted revenue growth of 3 per cent YoY.

The Ship Repair division, however, performed relatively well, with revenue rising 30 per cent YoY and the segment reporting a healthy EBIT margin of 31 per cent, Antique noted.

The weak performance in the Shipbuilding division dragged the company's EBITDA down 31 per cent YoY. Profit after tax (PAT) declined 50 per cent YoY, also missing the brokerage's estimates.

Advertisement

Following the results, Antique Stock Broking cut its target price on Cochin Shipyard to Rs 1,407 from Rs 1,671, citing weak execution and elevated valuations. The brokerage retained its 'Hold' rating on the stock.

Choice Institutional Equities, meanwhile, maintained a positive view on the company's medium-term prospects.

"While near-term performance may remain volatile due to uneven project execution and pressure on shipbuilding margins, we believe Cochin Shipyard is well-positioned for medium-term growth," Choice said.

It added, "Following the recent correction in the stock, we upgrade our rating to 'BUY' (earlier 'ADD'). Improvement in shipbuilding execution and profitability remains a key monitorable."

Choice has assigned a target price of Rs 1,565 to Cochin Shipyard.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 8:16 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more