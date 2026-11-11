Cochin Shipyard shares tumble 7%: Weak Q2 earnings overshadow Rs 500 crore MoD order

Cochin Shipyard's EBITDA margin declined 250 basis points (bps) year-on-year (YoY) to 4.1 per cent, significantly below Antique Stock Broking's estimates. The margin miss was primarily attributed to the Shipbuilding division, which reported muted revenue growth of 3 per cent YoY.

The Ship Repair division, however, performed relatively well, with revenue rising 30 per cent YoY and the segment reporting a healthy EBIT margin of 31 per cent, Antique noted.

The weak performance in the Shipbuilding division dragged the company's EBITDA down 31 per cent YoY. Profit after tax (PAT) declined 50 per cent YoY, also missing the brokerage's estimates.

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Following the results, Antique Stock Broking cut its target price on Cochin Shipyard to Rs 1,407 from Rs 1,671, citing weak execution and elevated valuations. The brokerage retained its 'Hold' rating on the stock.

Choice Institutional Equities, meanwhile, maintained a positive view on the company's medium-term prospects.

"While near-term performance may remain volatile due to uneven project execution and pressure on shipbuilding margins, we believe Cochin Shipyard is well-positioned for medium-term growth," Choice said.

It added, "Following the recent correction in the stock, we upgrade our rating to 'BUY' (earlier 'ADD'). Improvement in shipbuilding execution and profitability remains a key monitorable."

Choice has assigned a target price of Rs 1,565 to Cochin Shipyard.