Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
auto
China's auto industry profit margin crashes from 9% to 3.6%: Is the world's largest car market in crisis?

China's auto industry profit margin crashes from 9% to 3.6%: Is the world's largest car market in crisis?

China's automotive industry is facing a profitability crisis, with margins falling from 9% in 2014 to 3.6% in the first eight months of 2026. Despite its EV dominance and surging exports, weak domestic demand, fierce price wars and massive overcapacity are squeezing manufacturers' earnings.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 1:40 AM IST
China's auto industry profit margin crashes from 9% to 3.6%: Is the world's largest car market in crisis?According to CPCA, domestic passenger vehicle sales plunged 27.1% to 1.64 million units in October 2026, marking the 12th consecutive monthly decline.

China's automotive industry is grappling with one of its most prolonged profitability squeezes, as years of aggressive capacity expansion collide with weakening domestic demand and intensifying competition.

According to China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data cited by The Kobeissi Letter, the industry's profit margin declined to 3.6% during January–August 2026, its lowest level in at least 12 years.

Advertisement

The decline marks a sharp deterioration from 9% in 2014, with margins falling almost continuously over the past decade. Profitability stood at 5% in 2023, slipped to 4.3% in 2024 and declined further to 4.1% in 2025.

Domestic demand collapses despite EV expansion

China's automotive slowdown has intensified as consumers postpone major purchases amid economic uncertainty and a prolonged property market downturn.

According to CPCA figures, domestic passenger vehicle retail sales plunged 27.1% year-on-year in October 2026 to approximately 1.64 million units, extending the contraction to 12 consecutive months.

During January–October, domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 22.3% compared with the corresponding period last year.

Full-year domestic passenger vehicle sales are projected at approximately 18.5 million units, potentially their lowest level since 2014.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Auto, telecom PLI schemes show progress; ACC battery capacity creation remains at early stage: Niti Report

The downturn has also affected premium manufacturers. Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius recently indicated that China's luxury vehicle market had contracted approximately 30% year-to-date.

China's 63-million-vehicle capacity problem

One of the biggest challenges facing Chinese automakers is excess manufacturing capacity.

According to a Wall Street Journal investigation cited in the industry analysis, China's annual light-vehicle production capacity stands near 63 million units, more than three times projected domestic passenger vehicle sales.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Tata Motors PV mulls bigger price hikes in Q4 as commodity costs bite: MD & CEO Shailesh Chandra

Years of investment in factories, battery technology and electric vehicle production have created a highly competitive market.

However, weaker demand has left manufacturers struggling to utilise production facilities efficiently.

The pressure has intensified discounting, with Chinese vehicle prices reportedly falling nearly 20% since early 2023, according to consulting firm AlixPartners.

Lower selling prices, combined with fixed manufacturing expenses, are squeezing industry margins.

Exports surge as domestic sales weaken

Despite the domestic downturn, Chinese automakers are expanding rapidly overseas.

Passenger vehicle exports jumped 68.5% year-on-year in October to approximately 928,000 units, according to CPCA figures.

During January–October, exports increased 74.6% to around 7.9 million vehicles.

ALSO READ: JLR to launch four luxury models, including Range Rover Electric and Jaguar Type 01; production begins in 2027

Manufacturers including BYD, Geely and Chery are increasingly targeting international markets to offset slowing domestic demand.

However, stronger exports do not automatically guarantee higher profitability, particularly as manufacturers face tariffs, overseas distribution expenses and additional investment requirements.

Advertisement

Can China's auto industry recover?

The profitability squeeze could accelerate consolidation among China's numerous automotive manufacturers.

Companies with stronger balance sheets, efficient production networks and established export operations may be better positioned to withstand prolonged price competition.

For investors, the critical indicators will be operating margins, cash generation, factory utilisation and sustainable overseas growth.

Ultimately, China's challenge is no longer simply producing more vehicles, but converting its enormous manufacturing capacity and global market presence into durable profits.

DO READ: Auto industry posts record October sales as passenger vehicles cross 5-lakh mark; 2-wheelers grow 16%

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 1:40 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more