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Auto industry posts record October sales as passenger vehicles cross 5-lakh mark; 2-wheelers grow 16% 

Auto industry posts record October sales as passenger vehicles cross 5-lakh mark; 2-wheelers grow 16% 

The industry’s export performance also remained strong during October. Passenger vehicle exports increased 21.8% to 83,716 units, while two-wheeler exports grew 26.5% to 5,43,972 units. Three-wheeler exports rose 26.7% to 53,039 units. 

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 2:22 PM IST
Auto industry posts record October sales as passenger vehicles cross 5-lakh mark; 2-wheelers grow 16% On a cumulative basis, domestic passenger vehicle sales increased 25.5% to 30,82,634 units during April-October 2026, compared with 24,56,108 units in the corresponding period last year.

India’s automobile industry continued to witness strong demand momentum in October, with passenger vehicle sales crossing the 5-lakh mark for the first time in an October, while two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales also registered double-digit growth, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on November 13.

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Passenger vehicle sales stood at 5,19,060 units in October 2026, registering a growth of 12.4% over 4,61,614 units in the same month last year. SIAM said the segment recorded its strongest-ever October performance, crossing the significant milestone of 5 lakh units in monthly sales.

Two-wheeler sales increased 16.1% year-on-year to 25,77,810 units, compared with 22,20,345 units in October 2025. Three-wheeler sales rose 25.7% to 1,03,349 units from 82,190 units a year earlier.

Within the two-wheeler segment, scooters continued to lead the growth momentum, with sales increasing 31.6% to 10,96,756 units. Motorcycle sales, in comparison, grew at a relatively slower pace of 6.6% to 14,23,118 units. Moped sales rose 13% to 57,936 units.

The three-wheeler segment also recorded strong growth, with passenger carrier sales increasing 26.9% to 86,218 units and goods carrier sales rising 27.4% to 15,465 units. However, e-rickshaw sales declined 22.3% to 1,178 units, while e-cart sales fell 17.8% to 488 units.

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Commenting on the performance, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said the automobile industry continued to witness healthy demand momentum. He attributed two-wheeler demand to improved credit availability and replacement demand across rural and urban markets. For three-wheelers, last-mile mobility requirements and rapid electrification continued to be key structural drivers.

Exports & cumulative performance 

The industry’s export performance also remained strong during October. Passenger vehicle exports increased 21.8% to 83,716 units, while two-wheeler exports grew 26.5% to 5,43,972 units. Three-wheeler exports rose 26.7% to 53,039 units.

On a cumulative basis, domestic passenger vehicle sales increased 25.5% to 30,82,634 units during April-October 2026, compared with 24,56,108 units in the corresponding period last year. Two-wheeler sales grew 17.4% to 1,46,64,622 units, while three-wheeler sales rose 26.2% to 6,05,211 units.

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Cumulative exports across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers increased 28% to 46,59,799 units during April-October, compared with 36,41,025 units in the year-ago period.

SIAM’s latest numbers indicate broad-based growth across vehicle categories, with passenger vehicles achieving a record October performance and two-wheelers and three-wheelers continuing to register strong year-on-year growth.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 2:22 PM IST
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