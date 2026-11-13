Auto industry posts record October sales as passenger vehicles cross 5-lakh mark; 2-wheelers grow 16% 

Two-wheeler sales increased 16.1% year-on-year to 25,77,810 units, compared with 22,20,345 units in October 2025. Three-wheeler sales rose 25.7% to 1,03,349 units from 82,190 units a year earlier.

Within the two-wheeler segment, scooters continued to lead the growth momentum, with sales increasing 31.6% to 10,96,756 units. Motorcycle sales, in comparison, grew at a relatively slower pace of 6.6% to 14,23,118 units. Moped sales rose 13% to 57,936 units.

The three-wheeler segment also recorded strong growth, with passenger carrier sales increasing 26.9% to 86,218 units and goods carrier sales rising 27.4% to 15,465 units. However, e-rickshaw sales declined 22.3% to 1,178 units, while e-cart sales fell 17.8% to 488 units.

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Commenting on the performance, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said the automobile industry continued to witness healthy demand momentum. He attributed two-wheeler demand to improved credit availability and replacement demand across rural and urban markets. For three-wheelers, last-mile mobility requirements and rapid electrification continued to be key structural drivers.

Exports & cumulative performance

The industry’s export performance also remained strong during October. Passenger vehicle exports increased 21.8% to 83,716 units, while two-wheeler exports grew 26.5% to 5,43,972 units. Three-wheeler exports rose 26.7% to 53,039 units.

On a cumulative basis, domestic passenger vehicle sales increased 25.5% to 30,82,634 units during April-October 2026, compared with 24,56,108 units in the corresponding period last year. Two-wheeler sales grew 17.4% to 1,46,64,622 units, while three-wheeler sales rose 26.2% to 6,05,211 units.

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Cumulative exports across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers increased 28% to 46,59,799 units during April-October, compared with 36,41,025 units in the year-ago period.

SIAM’s latest numbers indicate broad-based growth across vehicle categories, with passenger vehicles achieving a record October performance and two-wheelers and three-wheelers continuing to register strong year-on-year growth.