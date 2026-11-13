JLR to launch four luxury models, including Range Rover Electric and Jaguar Type 01; production begins in 2027

"The new Jaguar Type 01 will go into production next year. The production line is up and running," Molyneux said.

The upcoming launches form part of JLR's broader strategy to expand its luxury offerings, accelerate electrification and attract customers across different premium vehicle segments.

Range Rover Electric sees strong demand

The Range Rover Electric and Range Rover Sport Electric will extend JLR's electrification strategy into its established luxury SUV portfolio.

The Range Rover Electric is being developed to combine the brand's traditional luxury, off-road capabilities and refinement with an all-electric powertrain.

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The Range Rover Sport Electric, meanwhile, will target customers seeking sportier performance alongside premium electric mobility.

Molyneux said retailers had already received approximately 35,000 orders for the Range Rover Electric, indicating strong customer interest ahead of its wider rollout.

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JLR is now focused on increasing production capacity to meet demand.

"Demand is significantly exceeding supply. We are right now in the mode of increasing supply," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles CEO and MD Shailesh Chandra said, referring to the company's products more broadly.

Jaguar Type 01 to target US luxury market

The Jaguar Type 01 represents a significant step in Jaguar's transition towards an all-electric luxury brand.

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JLR expects the United States, particularly its West Coast markets, to offer opportunities for the upcoming model.

"America is a series of micro markets. In the West Coast, we expect Jaguar to sell really well," Molyneux said.

The company plans to adopt a region-specific approach rather than treating the US as a single market.

Meanwhile, the Range Rover GT is expected to broaden JLR's premium portfolio with a greater emphasis on grand touring and performance.

JLR CEO P B Balaji also highlighted the company's upcoming product pipeline, including a new electric Defender.

"With the proposed arrival of Range Rover GT and a new electric Defender product in the new year, we are entering a phase of exciting product launches," Balaji said.

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Tata Motors PV reports ₹5,451 crore loss

The product announcements came as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a consolidated net loss of ₹5,451 crore from continuing operations in Q2 FY27, narrowing from ₹6,368 crore a year earlier.

Revenue increased 34% year-on-year to ₹96,920 crore, supported by recovering JLR volumes and strong domestic passenger vehicle sales.

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However, exceptional charges of ₹6,738 crore, primarily involving employee separation costs and asset impairments, weighed on profitability.

JLR's quarterly revenue rose 20.3% to £5.89 billion, while its EBITDA margin improved to 6.6%.

The company also revised its full-year adjusted EBIT margin guidance to 2–3%, citing geopolitical uncertainty, inflationary pressures and challenging market conditions.

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Price increases to remain calibrated

Chandra indicated that Tata Motors would remain cautious about passing higher input costs on to customers.

"We will take a more calibrated price increase to not create demand shock," he said.

The company expects commodity pressures to persist during the third quarter, although further price increases may be considered in Q4 FY27.