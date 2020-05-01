Coronavirus lockdown: Maruti Suzuki reports zero sales in April

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited has said it reported zero sales in the domestic market, (including sales to OEM), in April in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The company cited zero sales due to compliance with the government orders to shut down all production facilities. The company also said that after the government allowed resumption of port operations, the first export shipment of 632 units was undertaken from the Mundra port.

The automaker announced on March 23 that it had stopped production of vehicles at its various plants, including Gurugram and Manesar and Haryana, as a precaution against the spread of life-threatening coronavirus.

The company's production dropped 32 per cent in March. A total of 92,540 units were produced by the country's largest carmaker in March compared to 1,36,201 units in the year-ago period.

In March, the production of passenger vehicles was recorded at 91,602 units as against 1,35,236 units in March 2019, a fall of 32.26 per cent. The mini and compact segments cars also saw a decline as the production stood at 67,708 units as against 98,602 units in March last year, down 31.33 per cent.

