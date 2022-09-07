Cyrus Mistry accident: Carmakers hail govt’s mandatory seatbelt rule

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said those sitting in the back of a car and not wearing a seatbelt will be fined soon, two days after Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash in an over-speeding Mercedes-Benz. It was later discovered that Mistry was sitting in the back seat and was not wearing a seatbelt. Taking cognizance of the matter Gadkari said taking fines is not the motive but spreading awareness is adding that by 2024 the goal is to reduce the road fatalities by 50 per cent.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd said, “Tata Motors has always supported the Government’s mission of safer mobility in the country and we have complied with all the regulations mandated by the Centre. We remain committed to providing safer vehicles to our customers and we will assess the impact in terms of implementation once it is formalized.”

In an interview with Business Today, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said it’s quite clear that the most important factor for safety is the need for people to wear seat belts even in the back seat. “If they do not wear seatbelts having the safest of cars with airbags as Mercedes, it still doesn’t help. Unfortunately in India not even five per cent of the people on the back seat wear seatbelts. Till the time people don’t wear seatbelts, putting airbags is not going to make it safer for them,” R C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India said.

Luxury carmakers say safety is paramount for them while designing cars. “Safety is one the key focus areas for every manufacturer in this space. But I think the bigger challenge is the education among the customers for example the seat belts. How many of them wear a seatbelt when they’re driving the car and airbags will not be deployed if the seatbelt is not on. We need education and need to build a culture and follow the safety guidelines which are specified,” Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India said.

