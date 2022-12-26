Driving licence tests in Delhi to become completely automated by Jan-end

Driving tests at the Lado Sarai track will be completed automatically and without human intervention by the end of January, as per reports. Twelve out of 13 driving test tracks in Delhi have already gone automatic. As of now, manual testing is done only at Lado Sarai.

State transport department officials said that the automation work is in the “final stages” at Lado Sarai driving test facility, Hindustan Times reported. The report further added that the sensors, overhead cameras, and various other equipment required for converting a manual driving test track into an automated track have been installed. The software installation work is also in the final stage.

It added that post the automation, Delhi will (probably) become the only city in the country where all the driving tests are evaluated without manual intervention, according to officials.

Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTT) are used to assess the driving skills of those vying for a permanent driver's licence. Applicants seeking permanent licences are tested on about 24 driving parameters through censors and cameras on these tracks.

"The move is aimed at ensuring that only the best drivers are able to procure driving licence in Delhi," the report quoted Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot. He added that the move is going to play a critical role in making the roads of the capital and other places safer. Gahlot said that skilled driving is one of the ways to ensure safer roads, and that after the introduction of ADTTs, failure rate has gone up, with nearly 50 per cent not clearing the test.

The 12 operational ADTTs are located at Shakur Basti, Raja Garden, Mayur Vihar, Rohini Sector 28, Hari Nagar, two centres at Burari, Loni Road, Dwarka Sector 22, Jharoda Kalan, Vishwas Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan. Lado Sarai centre, which is in the final stage, will be the 13th automated ADTT when it becomes operational and driving tests start at the facility, a transport official said.

