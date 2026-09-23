E20 debate: '100% ethanol car to be launched soon in India,' says Nitin Gadkari

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At the event, Gadkari said, “Ethanol is being used in 19 countries in the world and today no complaint is coming from any vehicle in India. In October, I have been invited for the launch of Toyota’s Innova car that will run on 100% flex fuel. This vehicle will run on 100% ethanol and, while running, it will generate 60% electricity. If compared with the price of petrol, its use will mean petrol at ₹25 per litre, and it will also not cause pollution.”

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He also said, “The decision to make ethanol from maize has given ₹45,000 crore to farmers in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The government has policies. You have to support those policies. Those whose business of ₹22 lakh crore will go away will abuse Nitin Gadkari. It will not matter to me, but we have to work for the welfare of farmers.”

Gadkari backs bike taxis for jobs

Gadkari also called for bike taxi services to be promoted. He said such services were expanding rapidly across the country and were becoming a low-cost option for short-distance travel, with people increasingly using them.

On this, Gadkari said, “I am telling all transport ministers in the states to give a platform to poor boys in villages and to people who have two-wheelers.” He added, “This platform is a good source of income. These platforms charge ₹25 a month and whenever someone gets taxi service, people get employment and earnings. In this way, without any investment, 10 crore people in India can get employment.”

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He further said, “I have written on the file that if someone has their own two-wheeler or four-wheeler, they can run a taxi even now. After one signature from me, Bengaluru’s Rapido company gave employment to 3.5 crore people.”