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E20 debate: '100% ethanol car to be launched soon in India,' says Nitin Gadkari

E20 debate: '100% ethanol car to be launched soon in India,' says Nitin Gadkari

At a Delhi event, Nitin Gadkari again backed ethanol, flex-fuel vehicles and bike taxi services. He linked the push to lower fuel costs, farmer income and wider employment opportunities.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 11:43 AM IST
E20 debate: '100% ethanol car to be launched soon in India,' says Nitin GadkariNitin Gadkari said he has received an invitation for Toyota's flex-fuel car.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has once again supported the use of ethanol-blended fuel as the debate over E20 petrol has eased. In recent months, E20 petrol was widely discussed in Parliament and on social media, with several videos claiming that the fuel was affecting vehicles.

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Speaking at an event in Delhi, Gadkari said ethanol was already being used in 19 countries and claimed there were no complaints from any vehicle in India at present. He also spoke about flex-fuel vehicles, the benefits of ethanol for farmers, and the need to promote bike taxi services as a source of employment.

MUST READ: India’s ethanol production exceeds E20 requirement, govt seeks new uses: PM Advisor Tarun Kapoor

At the event, Gadkari said, “Ethanol is being used in 19 countries in the world and today no complaint is coming from any vehicle in India. In October, I have been invited for the launch of Toyota’s Innova car that will run on 100% flex fuel. This vehicle will run on 100% ethanol and, while running, it will generate 60% electricity. If compared with the price of petrol, its use will mean petrol at ₹25 per litre, and it will also not cause pollution.”

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He also said, “The decision to make ethanol from maize has given ₹45,000 crore to farmers in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The government has policies. You have to support those policies. Those whose business of ₹22 lakh crore will go away will abuse Nitin Gadkari. It will not matter to me, but we have to work for the welfare of farmers.”

Gadkari backs bike taxis for jobs

Gadkari also called for bike taxi services to be promoted. He said such services were expanding rapidly across the country and were becoming a low-cost option for short-distance travel, with people increasingly using them.

On this, Gadkari said, “I am telling all transport ministers in the states to give a platform to poor boys in villages and to people who have two-wheelers.” He added, “This platform is a good source of income. These platforms charge ₹25 a month and whenever someone gets taxi service, people get employment and earnings. In this way, without any investment, 10 crore people in India can get employment.”

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He further said, “I have written on the file that if someone has their own two-wheeler or four-wheeler, they can run a taxi even now. After one signature from me, Bengaluru’s Rapido company gave employment to 3.5 crore people.”

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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 11:43 AM IST
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