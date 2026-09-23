Dixon Technologies stock slips 29% from 52-week high; tracking price targets, recovery prospects 

In the current session, Dixon Technologies stock was trading at Rs 13,160. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 80,504 crore.

Turnover rose to Rs 9.05 crore as 6903 shares of the firm changed hands on BSE.

Shares of Dixon Technologies are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day, 150 day, 200 day simple moving averages, signalling the trend is mixed for the market leader in its segment.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Dixon Technologies stands at 36, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought territory.

Dixon Technologies share price targets

JM Financial has a buy call on the Dixon stock with a price target of Rs 14,200 against the previous target of Rs 11,200.

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The brokerage believes that higher average selling prices (ASPs) are helping offset weaker smartphone shipments in the June quarter as rising component costs push up device prices. It estimates the average smartphone ASP has increased to around Rs 12,500– Rs 13,000 from nearly Rs 10,000 earlier, cushioning the impact of lower volumes.

Brokerage Nuvama has lowered its earnings estimates for Dixon Technologies for the current financial year, while raising its projections for the following fiscal, citing changes in the expected pace of business expansion.

Nuvama has retained its ‘Hold’ call on Dixon Technologies shares. It kept its target price unchanged at Rs 14,800 per share. The target implies an upside potential of 10.9% from the stock’s previous closing price.

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The brokerage has cut its FY27 earnings per share (EPS) estimate for Dixon Technologies by 7%, primarily due to an expected delay in the consolidation of its Vivo joint venture. However, it has raised its FY28 EPS estimate by 9%, driven by expectations of a faster ramp-up in the company’s components business.

"We are cutting FY27E EPS by 7% on a likely delay in Vivo JV consolidation while raising FY28E EPS by 9% on faster scale-up in components. Maintain 'HOLD' with a Sep-27E target price of Rs 14,800 (from Rs 13,700) based on 50x Sep28E EPS. Dixon trades at 54x FY28E EPS," said Nuvama in a note.

Meanwhile, JP Morgan has maintained Overweight call on the EMS stock with a target price of Rs 16400. The brokerage said exports are likely to drive next leg of growth and Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)(RoCEs) won't be compromised.

The firm is looking to enter low volume high margin segments such as defence, medical electronics, drones and robotics. For this, it is open to take the inorganic route also and not just do it organically.

About Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is a major player in the Indian Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) industry, operating as a B2B solutions provider for global and domestic brands. The company specializes in manufacturing consumer electronics, home appliances, lighting products, and mobile phones.