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India’s ethanol production exceeds E20 requirement, govt seeks new uses: PM Advisor Tarun Kapoor

India’s ethanol production exceeds E20 requirement, govt seeks new uses: PM Advisor Tarun Kapoor

India has achieved its E20 blending target, but the next focus would be on flexible-fuel vehicles that can use ethanol blends of more than 20%, Kapoor said.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 7:02 PM IST
India’s ethanol production exceeds E20 requirement, govt seeks new uses: PM Advisor Tarun KapoorBeyond transport, the government is also looking at ethanol blending in cooking, industry and other possible applications.

India’s ethanol production has gone beyond what is currently required for petrol blending, and the government is now looking to expand the market for ethanol through flex-fuel vehicles and other applications, Prime Minister’s Advisor Tarun Kapoor said while virtually addressing the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

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“The production of ethanol has gone beyond our imagination,” Kapoor said, adding that production is now more than what is required for blending.

He said the government would look for more uses of ethanol in various forms, including higher blending through flex-fuel vehicles. India has achieved its E20 blending target, but the next focus would be on flexible-fuel vehicles that can use ethanol blends of more than 20%, Kapoor said.

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Kapoor also said the availability of higher-purity ethanol fuels at petrol stations would need to expand alongside the rollout of flex-fuel vehicles.

Beyond transport, the government is also looking at ethanol blending in cooking, industry and other possible applications, he said.

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Kapoor said the government is fully committed to promoting biofuels and wants the market to grow so that the capacity created through investments in the sector does not face demand-related challenges.

He also called for greater use of other biofuels, including biodiesel and compressed biogas, to expand the country’s overall biofuel market.

Kapoor said the government would also like to see ethanol producers explore additional products such as compressed biogas, while maximising value addition from biofuel production.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 5:28 PM IST
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