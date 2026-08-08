Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
auto
EV boom could trigger a new commodity supercycle: Why copper, lithium, graphite matter

EV boom could trigger a new commodity supercycle: Why copper, lithium, graphite matter

India’s EV market is accelerating, with electric car sales jumping 82% in July 2026 as rising fuel prices boost consumer demand. But beyond automakers, the EV boom is driving a massive need for copper, lithium, graphite, nickel and other critical minerals.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 8, 2026 3:30 PM IST
EV boom could trigger a new commodity supercycle: Why copper, lithium, graphite matterThe JPMorgan data underscores a broader shift: the race for EVs is simultaneously becoming a race for the minerals needed to power them.

The global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) is not just transforming the automobile industry; it is also creating a surge in demand for critical minerals. JPMorgan data shows that EVs require significantly more mineral content than conventional cars, potentially reshaping commodity markets and investment opportunities.

Far more minerals

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to Advait Arora, Investor & Founder, WealthEnrich, a modern EV requires around 200 kg of minerals to be built, compared with roughly 35 kg for a conventional petrol or diesel car.

“Do you know that the latest EV cars need 200 kg of minerals just to get built?” Arora said. He estimates that the requirement includes around 60 kg of copper, 40 kg of graphite, 30 kg of lithium, 25 kg of nickel and 15 kg of manganese.

While the exact mineral mix varies by vehicle, battery chemistry and technology, the broader trend is clear: EVs require substantially more critical minerals than conventional vehicles.

Global EV sales

Advertisement

JPMorgan data shows the dramatic expansion of the global EV market. Global EV sales reached around 18 million vehicles in 2024, with EVs accounting for 27% of all car sales, compared with a negligible share around a decade earlier.

China has emerged as the dominant market, selling around 10-11 million EVs annually, according to Arora, giving it roughly a 60% share. Europe accounts for around 4-5 million units, or about 25%, while the US market is around 2 million, representing roughly 10-12%.

India remains a much smaller player, with around half a million EVs and a 2-3% share of the market. However, domestic momentum is strengthening rapidly.

Electric car sales in India surged 82% year-on-year to 31,788 units in July 2026, from 17,509 units a year earlier. EVs accounted for 7.8% of new car sales, up from 5% in July 2025. Higher fuel prices amid the US-Iran war have pushed consumers towards more affordable transportation, supporting EV demand.

Advertisement

Automakers are also witnessing strong demand. Maruti Suzuki said e-Vitara bookings were more than double its monthly production capacity, while Tata Motors said demand continued to outstrip supply. Tata led India's EV market with a 43% share in July, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra at 24%, JSW MG Motor at 18% and Maruti Suzuki at 5%.

Industry estimates suggest annual electric car sales in India could approach 1 million by 2030, compared with 176,817 units in 2025.

Where the real opportunity lies

Arora argues that investors should look beyond EV manufacturers to companies supplying the raw materials and components required to build these vehicles.

“Real wealth flows from Chile copper mines, China graphite plants, Australia lithium and Asia battery factories,” he said.

The growing EV fleet is translating into additional demand for copper, graphite, lithium, nickel and manganese. At 18 million EVs, the additional mineral requirement could run into millions of tonnes annually, creating opportunities across mining, processing and battery manufacturing.

China has moved early

China has aggressively secured this ecosystem by investing in overseas mining assets, expanding graphite processing capacity and building a dominant position in battery manufacturing. This has given Chinese companies significant influence across several stages of the EV supply chain.

Advertisement

India, meanwhile, remains relatively dependent on global supply chains for several critical minerals. Developing domestic mining, processing and battery manufacturing capabilities will therefore be crucial as EV adoption accelerates.

For commodity investors, the EV transition could extend beyon

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 8, 2026 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more