Short-term buy ideas: 2 stocks that Pradip Halder is betting on

He has set a first target of Rs 177 and a second target of Rs 190, with a stop loss at Rs 158. The call suggests confidence that the stock’s momentum is not yet exhausted, even after a sharp run-up, and that traders may still find room for upside if the broader market stabilises. SAMIL shares rose nearly 9 per cent to Rs 168.90 apiece on Friday.

Why Leela Palace Hotel stands out

His second idea, Leela Palace Hotel, is positioned as a slightly longer-duration opportunity. Halder pointed to a technically constructive setup, saying the stock has “ sustained above its IPO high,” followed by strong recent results, a consolidation phase, and now trading at an all-time high.

That sequence is significant for momentum traders. A stock that sustains above earlier listing highs, digests gains through consolidation, and then resumes its uptrend often attracts fresh buying interest from both breakout traders and positional investors.

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Targets, risk markers and market logic

For Leela Palace Hotel, Halder said “20 per cent rally looks possible” if investors give it about one to one-and-a-half months. He has set a first target of Rs 575 and a second target of around Rs 625, while advising a stop loss near Rs 461 level.

Both calls are tactical rather than open-ended long-term bets. Samvardhana Motherson is framed as a shorter two-week momentum trade, while Leela Palace Hotel is seen as a breakout candidate over the next few weeks. For investors, the key takeaway is not just the upside targets, but the discipline around stop losses — a crucial factor in a market where volatility remains elevated and stock selection is becoming more important than broad index direction.