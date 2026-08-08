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Short-term buy ideas: 2 stocks that Pradip Halder is betting on

Short-term buy ideas: 2 stocks that Pradip Halder is betting on

Market analyst Pradeep highlights two stock ideas: Samvardhana Motherson and Leela Palaces Hotels. He outlines bullish technical setups, potential targets, stop-loss levels, and expected timeframes. The analysis examines record highs, post-results consolidation, IPO-high sustainability, and possible upside moves, helping viewers understand the trading rationale, risks, and key levels clearly explained.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 8, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Short-term buy ideas: 2 stocks that Pradip Halder is betting onHe expects Leela Palace Hotel to deliver up to 20% upside over the next one to one-and-a-half months.

With benchmark indices under pressure and traders still navigating a volatile tape, market expert Pradip Halder has identified two stocks he believes can outperform in the near term: Samvardhana Motherson International and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd.

Two tactical bets in a weak market

Halder’s first pick is Samvardhana Motherson, which he said continued to look strong even after touching record highs. “I think there is a possibility that this stock may offer further upside even at prevailing levels,” he said, while outlining a two-week trading view.

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He has set a first target of Rs 177 and a second target of Rs 190, with a stop loss at Rs 158. The call suggests confidence that the stock’s momentum is not yet exhausted, even after a sharp run-up, and that traders may still find room for upside if the broader market stabilises. SAMIL shares rose nearly 9 per cent to Rs 168.90 apiece on Friday.

Why Leela Palace Hotel stands out

His second idea, Leela Palace Hotel, is positioned as a slightly longer-duration opportunity. Halder pointed to a technically constructive setup, saying the stock has “ sustained above its IPO high,” followed by strong recent results, a consolidation phase, and now trading at an all-time high.

That sequence is significant for momentum traders. A stock that sustains above earlier listing highs, digests gains through consolidation, and then resumes its uptrend often attracts fresh buying interest from both breakout traders and positional investors.

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Targets, risk markers and market logic

For Leela Palace Hotel, Halder said “20 per cent rally looks possible” if investors give it about one to one-and-a-half months. He has set a first target of Rs 575 and a second target of around Rs 625, while advising a stop loss near Rs 461 level.

Both calls are tactical rather than open-ended long-term bets. Samvardhana Motherson is framed as a shorter two-week momentum trade, while Leela Palace Hotel is seen as a breakout candidate over the next few weeks. For investors, the key takeaway is not just the upside targets, but the discipline around stop losses — a crucial factor in a market where volatility remains elevated and stock selection is becoming more important than broad index direction.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 8, 2026 11:00 AM IST
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