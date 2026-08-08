Adani Green shares down 16% from July high; is it time to buy this Adani stock? Targets

Even as Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) shares have fallen 15 per cent from their July high, analysts are bullish on the stock with five out of six recommendations in August so far, recommending 'Buy' or 'Accumulate' on the scrip. Axis Capital is fresh to join the bandwagon, suggesting a 12-month target of Rs 1,704 on August 7. Elara Securities had on August 6 suggested 'Accumulate' on the stock with a target of Rs 1,502. Macquarie suggested a target of Rs 1800 on the stock on August 3, the highest on the Street. On the same day, an underperform came from Bernstein with a target of Rs 1,000 on the stock, the lowest on the Street.
In the case of Axis Capital, it initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating, saying India's largest renewable energy player with 20.1GW of operational capacity is poised for 2.5 times growth in renewable energy capacity and significant storage additions by FY30. This, it said, would drive run-rate Ebitda to Rs 46,000 crore from Rs 16,100 crore in FY26, against the company's guidance of Rs 55,000-60,000 crore.