Adani Green shares down 16% from July high; is it time to buy this Adani stock? Targets

Adani Green is down 15 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 1,631.35. Despite this, the stock is up 33.55 per cent year-to-date against a 6 per cent drop in the BSE Sensex.

"Transmission delays remain a key risk, and we factor a one-year delay in meeting the target. We estimate capex requirement of Rs 2.1 lakh crore and believe equity would be fully met through internal accruals with headroom for stronger growth. Net debt to Ebitda would improve to 4.7 times by FY32," Axis Capital said.

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It expects AGEL to generate an operating cash flow OCF of Rs 20,000 crore, enabling over 12GW per annum additions. "Our SOP based Sep-27 TP is Rs1,704/share (implying 13.5x FY31 run

rate EV/EBITDA). Initiate with BUY," the brokerage said.

Emkay Global said AGEL is focused on building one of the world’s largest renewable and storage platforms, supported by a de-risked pipeline, with fully secured land and improving connectivity, strong O&M capabilities, and capital management. This included a de-risked Ebitda profile with zero-to-minimal market-linked volatility, it said.

"The contractual framework should further support the efficient deployment of capital at the lowest cost of capital, thereby enhancing equity returns. The improving credit profile should provide further headroom to fund the planned capex while maintaining balance-sheet flexibility. Lower interest cost can materially benefit earnings for the company," it said while suggesting a target of Rs 1,650 on the stock.

