‘Digital nervous system’: Shashi Tharoor’s AI plan for Kerala could change how citizens get services

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While arguing his case, Tharoor said that the state's traditional administrative system is no longer equipped for the challenges associated with modern governance, especially because government departments work with fragmented data, delayed reporting, and isolated decision-making.

In contrast, he wrote, "Modern public policy does not operate in isolation; it functions as a highly interconnected web of cause and effect. A rural housing scheme directly alters electricity demand; energy pricing reshapes household economics. These economic shifts subsequently influence nutrition and community health outcomes, which ultimately dictate workforce productivity and long-term fiscal capacity."

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While proposing an AI-driven "digital nervous system" for governance, he proposed a dashboard that could integrate live data from government departments, public utilities and local bodies. The proposed dashboard could also track government schemes end-to-end, right from budget allocation and release of funds to project implementation and actual outcomes for beneficiaries.

Explaining how the proposed dashboard could save costs, Tharoor said that instead of officials explaining problems after they occur, AI could flag delays, anomalies, cost escalations and implementation gaps early, enabling timely intervention.

According to the Congress MP, AI could prove to be beneficial in areas such as healthcare, the power sector, local governments, welfare schemes, and public finance.

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In the healthcare sector, AI could be used for real-time tracking of hospital capacity, medicine stocks, ambulance response times, and disease surveillance, which could help authorities spot emerging pressure before hospitals are overwhelmed.

Power sector departments and officials could combine data on electricity generation, distribution losses, subsidies and rooftop solar to help Kerala manage both infrastructure and finances more efficiently. Panchayats and other local bodies could use dashboards to monitor project execution, fund utilisation and citizen grievance redressal.

Besides this, real-time database reconciliation could be useful to identify duplicate beneficiaries and people who have been wrongly excluded from government schemes. Live monitoring of treasury cash flows and government liabilities could strengthen fiscal discipline and prevent financial shocks.

Tharoor argues that an AI-powered governance dashboard could transform Kerala’s administrative system from retrospective reviews to continuous, real-time performance monitoring. He says objective, live data could also protect civil servants from arbitrary scrutiny while giving political leaders a clearer picture of governance without encouraging micromanagement.

Tharoor stresses that the system must be built on a State-owned digital architecture, with Kerala retaining ownership of its data. AI-generated alerts and policy recommendations should be fully auditable, with decision logs available for legislative, statutory and vigilance scrutiny.

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He calls algorithmic transparency and legal safeguards essential to ensure technology strengthens rather than undermines democratic accountability. He warns that administrative inaction could worsen fiscal leakages, policy failures and financial liabilities.