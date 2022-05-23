EV fires: DRDO lab submits report; Ola Electric, Okinawa, others summoned by govt

The Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety ( CFEES ), which was tasked with investigating incidents of electric scooter catching fire, has submitted its report to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, sources have told Business Today TV.

Based on this report, ministry officials have already summoned representatives of Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles & Boom Motors last week and have asked them to submit an explanation on the findings.

"The ministry will fully hear the companies and then at an appropriate level a decision will be taken whether to accept their explanation or reject it" the source added.

On March 28, the Road Transport Ministry had asked DRDO's lab, CFEES to conduct an investigation into frequent incidents of EV scooters catching fire and share findings of its report along with remedial measures.

More than half a dozen cases of electric scooters catching fire have been reported in the last few months from across the country.

In April, the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru was also roped in along with DRDO's CFEES for a more comprehensive investigation.

In a set of tweets, Gadkari had earlier said, “Several mishaps involving electric two wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents, We have constituted an expert committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps"

The minister had also said the government would issue quality-centric guidelines for electric vehicles.

“If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered”, he had said, also advising companies to “take advance action to recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately”.

So far, Ola Electric has recalled over 1,400 electric scooters, Pure EV has recalled 2,000 units of its ETrance+ and EPluto 7G scooters, while Okinawa Autotech has recalled 3,215 scooters.

Also read: EV fire incidents rare but can happen in future: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal

Also read: Amid EV fire incidents, Ola Electric recalls 1,441 e-scooters