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EV subsidies to end, industry must prepare to stand on its own: Heavy Industries Secy Kamran Rizvi

EV subsidies to end, industry must prepare to stand on its own: Heavy Industries Secy Kamran Rizvi

Speaking at the 66th SIAM Annual Convention in New Delhi, Kamran Rizvi, said also flagged electric trucks as the next major opportunity for the industry.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 3:02 PM IST
EV subsidies to end, industry must prepare to stand on its own: Heavy Industries Secy Kamran RizviThe challenge now, he said, is to ensure the sector can continue expanding as government support reduces and electric vehicles become increasingly commercially viable.

Government support and subsidies for electric mobility will eventually come to an end, and the industry must prepare to sustain the transition on its own, Ministry of Heavy Industries Secretary Kamran Rizvi said on September 3.

Speaking at the 66th SIAM Annual Convention in New Delhi, Rizvi said the withdrawal of government support would be one of the key challenges for electric mobility in the coming years, with subsidies already ending in some segments.

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“The first kick that will happen is that subsidies, government support, will come to an end. And in fact they have come to an end in some segments,” Rizvi said.

Despite this, he said India’s EV transition has already gained significant momentum, particularly in three-wheelers. Electric three-wheelers now account for around 50% of all three-wheelers sold, compared with the government’s earlier target of 10% by 2026.

Rizvi said electric three-wheelers could account for 75% of sales in another two-three years.

Electric two-wheelers currently account for around 7% of sales, while electric cars have reached around 4-5%, he said.

The electric bus segment is also witnessing strong demand, Rizvi said, with manufacturers having more orders than they can supply. India needs to electrify around 1.5 lakh public transport buses, as well as around 20 lakh privately owned buses, of which at least half would need to be electrified.

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The government expects 160 cities to have electric buses over the next two-three years under the Payment Security Mechanism, he said.

Rizvi also flagged electric trucks as the next major opportunity for the industry. While only around 100 electric trucks were supported under the FAME-II scheme, he said the economics of electric trucks are now improving.

Over the next five years, electric trucks could account for at least 25% of sales in the heavy category, Rizvi said. In the 55-tonne category, he added, electric trucks are already more profitable than diesel trucks.

Rizvi said India’s electric mobility journey has been built through successive government interventions, beginning with FAME-I, followed by FAME-II, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, advanced chemistry cell manufacturing and other measures.

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The challenge now, he said, is to ensure the sector can continue expanding as government support reduces and electric vehicles become increasingly commercially viable.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 3:02 PM IST
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