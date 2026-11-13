Eyeing a new SUV? Renault offers up to ₹2.10 lakh off Duster, plus deals on Kiger and Triber

Duster Leads the Offers

The Duster, Renault’s flagship SUV in India, carries the largest benefit of up to ₹2.10 lakh. Buyers of the higher-spec Techno+ and Iconic variants can choose between a cash discount of up to ₹50,000 and a low-EMI finance scheme with an interest rate of 4.99 per cent.

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The SUV also gets exchange benefits of up to ₹1.50 lakh on top variants and up to ₹1 lakh on lower trims.

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Customers scrapping an old vehicle can instead claim a scrappage bonus of up to ₹25,000, although this cannot be combined with the exchange benefit. A loyalty bonus of up to ₹10,000 is also available.

The Renault Duster is priced from ₹10.49 lakh to ₹19.49 lakh.

Kiger and Triber Offers

The Kiger compact SUV is available with total benefits of up to ₹65,000. These include a cash discount of up to ₹25,000 and an exchange or scrappage benefit of up to ₹25,000 on Evolution+, Techno and Emotion trims.

Eligible customers can also receive a loyalty bonus of up to ₹10,000, along with a corporate benefit of up to ₹5,000 or a rural benefit of up to ₹4,000. The Kiger is priced between ₹5.81 lakh and ₹10.40 lakh, ex-showroom.

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The Triber MPV follows closely, with benefits of up to ₹55,000. The package comprises a cash discount of up to ₹25,000 and a choice of either an exchange bonus or scrappage benefit of up to ₹25,000. Renault has also indicated loyalty benefits for the model, though the maximum amount has not been disclosed.

Kwid Gets ₹40,000 Benefit

At the entry end of the range, the Kwid hatchback is offered with benefits of up to ₹40,000. Buyers can avail a cash discount of up to ₹15,000, along with either an exchange bonus or scrappage bonus of up to ₹25,000.

Unlike the other models, Renault is not offering additional corporate, rural or loyalty benefits on the Kwid this month. The hatchback is priced from ₹4.53 lakh to ₹5.61 lakh, ex-showroom.

Offers Vary by City

Renault has said the benefits are valid until November 30, 2026, but the final amount may differ by city, dealership and vehicle stock availability. Buyers are advised to confirm the exact offer with their nearest Renault dealership before booking.

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The promotions come as automakers use year-end discounts and festive-season schemes to clear inventory and support sales. For Renault, the Duster’s substantially higher benefit is likely aimed at improving the SUV’s competitiveness in a crowded midsize SUV segment.