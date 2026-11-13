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Direct vs regular mutual funds: Are investors paying a lifetime commission for one-time advice?

Direct vs regular mutual funds: Are investors paying a lifetime commission for one-time advice?

Regular mutual fund investors pay higher expenses over time, but are recurring distributor commissions justified by the advice they receive? Edelweiss Asset Management's Deepak Jain defends trail commissions, arguing that ongoing investor support goes far beyond one-time fund selection.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 6:30 AM IST
Direct vs regular mutual funds: Are investors paying a lifetime commission for one-time advice?Direct and regular mutual fund plans invest in the same portfolio, but regular plans have higher expense ratios due to distributor commissions.

Mutual fund investors choosing regular plans pay higher expenses throughout their investment journey, raising questions about whether ongoing distributor commissions are justified. Edelweiss Asset Management's Deepak Jain argues that trail commissions compensate distributors for continuous investor support, not merely initial fund recommendations.

Deepak Jain, President & Head Sales at Edelweiss Asset Management, has defended trail commissions in mutual funds, challenging the argument that investors effectively pay lifelong fees for advice received only once.

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In a LinkedIn post, Jain wrote: "A lifetime fee for one-time advice."

He acknowledged that the description was catchy but argued that it overlooked the services distributors provide after investors make their initial investments.

"Trail commission isn't a lifetime fee for one-time advice. It's the price of staying invested," Jain said.

How do trail commissions work?

Mutual funds offer two investment options: direct and regular plans. Both invest in the same underlying portfolio, but regular plans carry higher expense ratios because they include distributor commissions.

Trail commissions are recurring payments made to distributors by asset management companies, funded through the expenses charged to regular-plan investors. These commissions generally continue as long as the investor's assets remain under the distributor's servicing arrangement.

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Jain argued that distributors help investors maintain SIPs during market crashes, avoid panic redemptions, rebalance portfolios and manage transmission procedures.

"Advice isn't one-time," he said, emphasising that investor support extends beyond selecting a scheme.

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How much can commissions cost investors?

Consider an investor making a ₹10,000 monthly SIP for 20 years.

Assuming a 12% annual return under a direct plan and an 11% return under a regular plan, reflecting a hypothetical one-percentage-point annual cost difference:

Direct vs Regular Mutual Funds: SIP Returns Comparison

Particulars

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Direct plan

Regular plan

Monthly SIP

₹10,000

₹10,000

Investment period

20 years

20 years

Assumed annual return

12%

11%

Total investment

₹24 lakh

₹24 lakh

Estimated corpus

₹98.9 lakh

₹87.4 lakh

Difference in corpus

₹11.5 lakh more

The difference amounts to approximately ₹11.5 lakh. These are illustrative projections, not guaranteed returns or actual commission calculations.

ALSO READ: ₹10,000 SIP becoming unaffordable? Why cutting it to ₹2,000 may be better than stopping

Are higher expenses justified?

Jain highlighted India's investor-friendly regulatory framework, noting that entry loads were abolished in 2009 and direct plans introduced in 2013.

He also argued that eliminating recurring commissions could discourage distributors from servicing smaller investors, particularly those investing ₹500 monthly through SIPs.

However, regular-plan investors bear higher expenses regardless of how frequently they receive advice.

For experienced investors comfortable selecting and monitoring funds independently, direct plans may offer meaningful savings.

For those requiring ongoing guidance, regular plans could provide value, provided distributors deliver consistent support.

Ultimately, investors must evaluate whether the additional costs translate into better financial decisions and long-term investment discipline.

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DO READ: Too many mutual funds? Why three well-chosen schemes may work better than 10, explains expert

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 13, 2026 6:30 AM IST
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