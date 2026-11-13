Nvidia's China dilemma: How Jensen Huang defended engagement with Beijing before alleged spy controversy

The leadership shake-up comes as Huang's earlier remarks defending US technology engagement with China have resurfaced, raising questions about the intersection of commercial interests, national security and Washington's semiconductor export restrictions.

Huang's warning on US-China technology restrictions

In an interview with journalist Emily Chang, recorded weeks before the controversy emerged, Huang criticised Washington's restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China, arguing that limiting access to American technology could strengthen Chinese competitors.

"I think we made a mistake, and this mistake is hard to unwind, but I did my best," Huang said, referring to US policies restricting Nvidia's access to the Chinese market.

He added: "I've been very clear that even though, although we compete against China, they're not our enemies."

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During the interview, Huang argued that maintaining engagement with China was important for both commercial interests and global AI development.

"I did my best to inform the policymakers in the United States of the importance of engaging the Chinese market and making sure that we serve that market for as long as we can," he said.

Huang also stressed the importance of cooperation despite geopolitical competition.

"If we care deeply about the safety of the world with respect to artificial intelligence, then of course we must open dialogues," he said.

His comments reflect Nvidia's commercial dilemma. China represents a major potential market for AI processors, but Washington's export restrictions have limited the company's ability to sell advanced chips there.

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Alleged spy controversy raises national security questions

The interview has acquired new significance following reports that Huang had a relationship with Alice Wong, also known as Huang Lu, whom US intelligence reportedly suspects of working for China.

Wong is reportedly associated with Megaspeed International, a major Nvidia chip buyer in Southeast Asia that US authorities suspect of facilitating shipments of restricted AI processors to China.

The allegations remain unproven, and the reported personal relationship does not establish that Huang disclosed confidential information or violated export regulations.

The controversy has nevertheless intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's exposure to China at a time when US authorities are tightening restrictions on advanced AI chip exports.

Nvidia confirms Huang's resignation, names interim CEO

According to the November 12 announcement, Nvidia's board accepted Huang's resignation with immediate effect, ending his 33-year tenure at the helm of the company he co-founded.

Kress, who has served as Nvidia's executive vice president and CFO since September 2013, will retain her finance responsibilities while serving as interim chief executive.

The board has initiated a search for a permanent CEO and will consider both internal and external candidates.

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Nvidia also appointed longtime director Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever board chair.

“Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position,” Jones said.

He added that the board expected Nvidia's operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption.

Kress acknowledged Huang's contribution to the company.

“NVIDIA’s strength has always come from its people, and together with our leadership team, I am committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years,” she said.

“We will continue advancing the work that has made NVIDIA a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead.”

What it means for Nvidia investors

The leadership transition adds uncertainty to Nvidia's operations amid intensifying US-China technology tensions.

For shareholders, the risks extend beyond succession. Export restrictions could constrain Nvidia's access to Chinese customers, while heightened regulatory scrutiny could complicate its international business.

Investors will also be watching whether Kress can maintain customer confidence and preserve the company's AI growth momentum during the leadership transition.

Nvidia is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on November 17, followed by an earnings call.

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The central question is whether Nvidia can protect its technological leadership and global market access while navigating increasingly sensitive national security concerns without its co-founder at the helm.

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