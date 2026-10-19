Ferrari expects FTA to boost demand in India; plans new dealerships in Ahmedabad and Chennai by year-end

“With the India-EU FTA, the demand will grow even more. People are interested. They see the brand becoming more accessible versus what it was in the past,” Francesco Bianchi, President of Ferrari Far and Middle East, said during a media interaction.

The FTA announced between the EU and India has sparked customers’ interest in buying a Ferrari, said Charles Antoine Geneste, Head of Southeast Asia, Ferrari. “Many people are walking into dealerships and saying that the FTA is coming. Can I start to configure my car? Can I have an idea of the price?”

“With the waiting list we have in Ferrari in general, people knowing the FTA being implemented next year are already coming into our dealerships to place an order now in order to be on the waiting list,” said Geneste.

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Ferrari is sharpening its focus on India as it sees the country as the main engine in the Southeast Asia region.

Bianchi said Ferrari began examining the Indian market more closely about two years ago as it sensed an acceleration in demand. “The time was now. It would have been an incredible mistake to wait even more because the wave was growing,” he said.

“We deliberately decided to have a team that is focused on India. We found that the previous structure that we had was not effective enough to really access the potential of a market like India,” Bianchi said on appointing a new country manager for India.

Ferrari sold about 45 units in 2025, according to VAHAN registration data. In 2026, it has already hit 45 registrations as on October 19, 2026.

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While India's supercar market remains relatively underpenetrated, Ferrari sees significant headroom as more people become wealthy.

“India is becoming one of the most important economies of the world. There are more people who have become successful. India is more and more seen as a cradle for innovation and ideas. This was somehow very close to the values that Ferrari represents,” said Bianchi.

“When we look at how the wealth is growing in India, the market for these cars is becoming relevant. The current penetration is almost nothing. There are a lot of people in India that can be tempted to enjoy these experiences,” explained Bianchi.

Ferrari’s allocation strategy, however, will remain focused on preserving exclusivity.

“Our business model is only demand-driven. We see the demand. Depending on the demand, we distribute the number of cars the company is willing to produce,” Bianchi said, adding that India could receive higher allocations as demand grows.

“We will always produce below demand. That's our mantra. One car less than the demand to maintain high level of exclusivity,” he said.

Ferrari is also investing in experiences to build its presence. It held its first national launch managed by the company in Mumbai earlier this year, alongside a track event for customers. On October 17, it opened its first Universo Ferrari exhibition in India, in New Delhi, showcasing its racing heritage, sports cars and personalisation capabilities. The exhibition is open to the public until November 1.

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The carmaker has also collaborated with students from the National Institute of Design on its Tailor-Made India project, bringing the character of 10 Indian cities into bespoke digital configurations of the Ferrari 12Cilindri and the Purosangue SUV.

