First Tata Harrier rolls out of Pune manufacturing plant, deliveries to begin next year

Tata Motors rolled out the first unit of its new SUV, the Harrier, off its new manufacturing facility in Pune today. The Indian auto manufacturer announced that deliveries for the Tata Harrier will begin early next year. Tata Motors dealerships began accepting registrations for the Harrier earlier this month.

Tata Motors' Pune facility has been equipped with manufacturing practices from Land Rover to adapt to the new product development and manufacturing approaches for this design. The manufacturing plant has been built in a record time of six months with 90 per cent automation levels.

Seen first as the H5X concept at the Auto Expo 2018 in February earlier this year, the Tata Harrier will be the first vehicle to be based on company's Impact 2.0 design language. The Impact 2.0 design will be carried over to premium hatchback by Tata Motors codenamed 45X.

Tata Harrier, a five-seater monocoque SUV, is engineered on a new generation architecture derived from Land Rover D8 architecture and has been developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. It borrows the L 550 platform from Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque

With narrow and aggressive headlamps, sleek tail lights and wheel arches, the production-spec Tata Harrier looks quite similar to the concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. The Harrier will be powered by a Kryotec, 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine which can dish out 140PS of power and 320Nm of torque.

The motor will be coupled with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic gearbox sourced from Hyundai. Tata Harrier will also come with two-wheel and four-wheel drive options.

Inside, Tata Harrier will feature front and rear AC vents, sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with surround sound system, steering mounted controls and electric seats with memory function. On the security front, the new SUV from Tata Motors will feature rear parking camera, parking sensors, and dual airbags.

In terms of price, the Tata Harrier has been placed higher that the Tata Nexon and will compete with the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta. While no pricing details have been released by the company yet, the upcoming SUV from the Tata Motors' stables is expected to be priced in the Rs 13-16 lakh bracket.

