Formula E eyes return to India in 2025 despite Hyderabad E-Prix setback

Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo has expressed the series' determination to make a comeback to India in 2025, despite the recent cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix. Longo revealed plans to initiate discussions with various cities in India to host future races, stating, "We are working to come to India in the future; we will be starting conversations with different cities in India soon."

The Hyderabad E-Prix, initially scheduled for February 10, faced cancellation after just one season. Formula E cited a breach of the host city agreement by the newly-elected Telangana government as the reason behind the decision. Longo, in an interview with PTI ahead of the season-opening Mexico E-Prix, stressed the series' commitment to racing in India, ideally by 2025.

Longo disclosed that one Indian city has already expressed interest in hosting the electric race, indicating ongoing enthusiasm despite the setback in Hyderabad. Reflecting on the recent cancellation, he stated, "There has been some approach when they got to know the news of us not coming back to Hyderabad. There was one approach I can't tell you at this stage. But we will soon be back in India."

The inaugural electric race in India took place last February in Hyderabad, with then-IT minister KT Rama Rao playing a significant role in bringing the event to the city. However, after Rama Rao's BRS party lost the state election in December, the new Congress government did not show the same willingness to host the race. Longo confirmed that Hyderabad won't be a candidate for future seasons.

Expressing regret for Indian fans, Longo acknowledged the country's rich motorsports heritage and highlighted the disappointment of missing the event this year. The Hyderabad race was the first major racing event in India since 2013.

To engage with the Indian audience, Formula E has partnered with Sony Pictures Networks India, ensuring coverage of all races this season. Longo expressed delight about the collaboration, saying, "We have signed a fantastic agreement with a media partner in India, which will come live next week. But they are going to start showing the races, even Mexico from Saturday, and we are delighted because it will give us more reach than the previous years."

Also Read ‘I don't see myself moving to Formula 1’: Formula E champion Jake Dennis talks consistency and future plans

Formula E is set to kick off its 10th season, and Longo reflected on the series' journey since its inception in 2011-12. Celebrating the growth, he said, "If someone would have told me 10 years ago that this would be so well known, I would have thought he was crazy. Formula E is here to stay. Lot more to come, more reach, more races, more fans."

Anticipation is building for the Gen 4 cars, set to debut in the 2026/27 season. Longo expressed confidence that these cars would elevate Formula E to compete with conventional motorsports. "The Gen 4 is going to be way faster than what we have today. The technology now is going to allow us to be as fast as any other form of motorsport. In Gen 3, we are on 320kmph; the sky is the limit, we can go faster," he added.

Also Read

Formula 1: Can winning Bahrain Grand Prix determine the entire season’s outcome?

Beginner's guide to Formula 1, see F1 2023 season teams, drivers and more