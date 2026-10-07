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Gabriel, France’s Forvia form JV to build smarter seating systems in India

Gabriel, France’s Forvia form JV to build smarter seating systems in India

The partnership expands Gabriel India’s presence beyond its traditional automotive components portfolio, and into the growing vehicle seating systems segment.

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 2:25 PM IST
Gabriel, France’s Forvia form JV to build smarter seating systems in IndiaThe partnership expands Gabriel India’s presence beyond its traditional automotive components portfolio

Gabriel India Limited (GIL), the flagship company of the $2.6-billion-plus Anand Group, has entered a joint venture with France-based automotive technology supplier Forvia to manufacture and supply advanced seating systems for the Indian automotive market.

The joint venture, incorporated as Faurecia Anand Seating India Private Limited, combines Forvia’s global expertise in automotive seating with Gabriel India’s manufacturing capabilities, established OEM relationships and understanding of the Indian market. Forvia will hold 50% plus one share, while Gabriel India will hold 50% minus one share.

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The partnership expands Gabriel India’s presence beyond its traditional automotive components portfolio and into the growing vehicle seating systems segment.

The new venture will develop and supply next-generation seating systems focused on enhanced comfort and safety, supporting automakers as vehicle architectures become increasingly connected, integrated and technology-driven.

It builds on Gabriel India’s recent strategic initiatives, including its partnership with HL Klemove for Automotive Electronics and ADAS solutions, reflecting the company's focus on expanding its capabilities across high-growth and future-ready automotive technologies.

“This venture strengthens our longstanding partnership with Forvia, building on complementary strengths and a shared commitment to innovation. By bringing together Forvia’s global expertise and Gabriel India’s strong market presence, it creates a platform that is both strategically significant and future-ready,” said Anjali Singh, Executive Chairperson of Anand Group and Gabriel India.

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Jaisal Singh, Vice Chairman of Anand Group, said the venture adds a globally established capability to the company’s portfolio while strengthening its ability to participate across a wider section of the automotive value chain.

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 2:25 PM IST
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