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Bharti Airtel shares rise over 2% on postpaid tariff hike, complimentary international roaming

Bharti Airtel shares rise over 2% on postpaid tariff hike, complimentary international roaming

Bharti Airtel stock rose over 2% to Rs 1849 against the previous close of Rs 1809 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11.50 lakh crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 12:27 PM IST
Bharti Airtel shares rise over 2% on postpaid tariff hike, complimentary international roaming Customers have complete flexibility to activate the 5-day pack at the exact time of their choice, making it easier to stay connected while travelling abroad.

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd rose over 2% on Wednesday after the telco said it would offer a complimentary international roaming trip every year across its new postpaid plans from October 8. Existing postpaid subscribers will be moved to the nearest higher plan within a month. A company official said the free international roaming offer is worth Rs 2,000.

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In effect, the revamped plans imply a hike of Rs 50 over current tariffs for postpaid.

Bharti Airtel stock rose over 2% to Rs 1849 against the previous close of Rs 1809 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11.50 lakh crore.

Total 26.29 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 479.01 crore on BSE. The large cap stock has fallen 13 per cent this year and risen 11% in two years.

The complimentary International Roaming pack offers 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, 25 outgoing SMS, and free incoming SMS, all valid for 5 days.

Customers have complete flexibility to activate the 5-day pack at the exact time of their choice, making it easier to stay connected while travelling abroad.

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For customers on Airtel Postpaid family plans, the free International Roaming option is available for each and every family member who is part of the plan.

Amit Tripathi, Director – Market Operations, Bharti Airtel, said, “Postpaid for us is about delivering the best-in class experience in the Indian market. We have the best network experience in the country, on which we offer our postpaid customers Fast Lane technology on 5G, and constant Spam and frauds protection. What is more, we offer the customers the best value – through access to entertainment and services that enrich their everyday lives; and now Free International Roaming for them. We are determined to constantly raising the game for customers and give them more and more reasons to choose Airtel Postpaid.”

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026 12:16 PM IST
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