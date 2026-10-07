Bharti Airtel stock rose over 2% to Rs 1849 against the previous close of Rs 1809 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11.50 lakh crore.

Total 26.29 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 479.01 crore on BSE. The large cap stock has fallen 13 per cent this year and risen 11% in two years.

The complimentary International Roaming pack offers 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, 25 outgoing SMS, and free incoming SMS, all valid for 5 days.

Customers have complete flexibility to activate the 5-day pack at the exact time of their choice, making it easier to stay connected while travelling abroad.

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For customers on Airtel Postpaid family plans, the free International Roaming option is available for each and every family member who is part of the plan.

Amit Tripathi, Director – Market Operations, Bharti Airtel, said, “Postpaid for us is about delivering the best-in class experience in the Indian market. We have the best network experience in the country, on which we offer our postpaid customers Fast Lane technology on 5G, and constant Spam and frauds protection. What is more, we offer the customers the best value – through access to entertainment and services that enrich their everyday lives; and now Free International Roaming for them. We are determined to constantly raising the game for customers and give them more and more reasons to choose Airtel Postpaid.”