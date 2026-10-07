Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact Review: The ideal budget air purifier?

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact: Design and build

As the name suggests, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is designed for smaller spaces, such as a study room or an office space, but as per the brand, it can be used for rooms of up to 400 sq. f. It has a cylindrical build, and it weighs only 2.2kg, making it portable and easy to carry around the house. It can be easily placed in room corners, side tables, or even study tables without taking up much space.

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On top, you'll find a fan grill, a touch panel for manual controls, and an air quality indicator; it also supports the app. The panel controls are simple, with touch buttons for power, light adjustment, and mode selection between Auto, Sleep, and Manual modes. The air quality indicator is useful to get an idea of the air quality: green means 0–35, yellow 36–75, orange 76–150.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact: Connectivity and functions

The setup for Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is quite simple; you just need to connect the power plug to the socket to get started. Furthermore, connect the air purifier to the Xiaomi Home app to control it remotely from your smartphone. With the app, users can check the room’s air-quality data, change the purification mode, and set or adjust timers. Furthermore, you can also share access to the purifier with household members and create schedules or automated actions, such as having the purifier turn on at a particular time.

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The purifier will also receive software updates from time to time to improve functionality. It also comes with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for seamless voice commands through either assistant. The air purifier also comes with a Child Lock function that completely disables the touch controls so children cannot accidentally change its settings.

Since the purifier or the app does not show the exact air quality, it only indicates if the air around the room is ‘Good’ or ‘Poor.’ Furthermore, there is no historical graph, making it harder to examine how air quality has changed over several hours or days. Overall, Xiaomi Home works well for controlling and automating the purifier, but it does not provide many details about the air purification.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact: Performance and filtration

Xiaomi claims the purifier can filter 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, and that it can capture things such as dust, pollen, smoke, and pet dander. It comes with three filtration layers that ensure the claims: it consists of a Pre-filter that captures larger particles such as hair and household dust, a HEPA filter that catches finer particles and particulate pollution, and an activated carbon layer that helps reduce odours.

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In real-time usage, the purifier took nearly 15 20 minutes to purify the air, from red to green light indicator in the auto mode. However, we are not sure of its claims on reducing odour, considering the purifier was placed right next to the kitchen where cooking smells were constantly present.

The purifier has a particle CADR of 230m³/h, while Xiaomi claims it can cover rooms of more than 400 sq ft. However, since it a compact built the circulation of clean air in bigger spaces may not be so effective and master. I preferred keeping the air purifier in the living room and bedroom, where it offered more effective coverage.

Majority of the time, the air purifier was kept in Auto mode; hence the fan noise was kept on changes based on the room’s air quality. Therefore, when it's indicating red, you may hear the fan ramp up, while it is relatively quiet once the air quality improves. If you’re keeping the purifier in bedrooms, the sleep mode could be a great option as it turns off the display and runs quietly.

In terms of energy consumption, the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact offers a 27W power rating, and it's said to consume around 0.7kWh (0.7 units of electricity) in 24 hours of use, making it suitable to run for longer hours.

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The filter removal is also quite easy, and the Xiaomi Home app will remind you when the filter needs to be replaced.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact: Verdict

Priced at Rs 7,999, the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is easy to recommend for someone who’s looking for affordable space-saving purification options. It's lightweight, portable, and combines smart features like app support, voice assistants, sleep mode, and more, making it a practical choice in this budget.

While it may not be suitable for larger spaces, it can cover an area of over 400 sq.ft. Its efficient 3-layer filtration, low energy consumption (27W), and straightforward maintenance deliver excellent value. However, it lacks detailed information on air purification and historical AQI tracking.