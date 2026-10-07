RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps: How will loans, EMIs, deposits, SIPs, investments be impacted?

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, said: “The RBI has raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%, the first increase since February 2023. It has also moved to a stance of calibrated tightening, signalling that future moves will depend on how inflation and economic conditions evolve. For borrowers, the impact is likely to be gradual. The latest increase is only a fraction of the 125 basis points of cuts delivered earlier, so much of the earlier EMI relief remains in place. Savers could benefit as banks gradually reprice deposits, while borrowers should check how quickly their lender passes on the rate change.”

Kumar Binit, CEO, airpay money, said: “A 25-basis-point hike to 5.50%, coming just ahead of Diwali, could put some additional pressure on household budgets. Floating-rate borrowers may see higher EMIs or longer loan tenures, while depositors could benefit as banks gradually reprice fixed deposits. For households receiving festive bonuses or seasonal income, higher deposit rates could make short- to medium-term fixed-income options more attractive.”

Advertisement

Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said: “The MPC delivered a 25-basis-point rate hike in line with expectations, but the shift towards calibrated tightening is the more important signal for markets. We continue to see the possibility of further rate hikes, with the extent depending on the inflation trajectory and global risks.”

Home loans could become more expensive

The most immediate concern for borrowers with repo-linked floating-rate loans is a potential rise in EMIs or an extension of the loan tenure.

For example, a ₹50 lakh home loan taken for 25 years at 7.5% carries an EMI of roughly ₹37,000. If the lending rate rises by 25 bps to 7.75%, the EMI would increase to around ₹37,760, assuming the tenure remains unchanged. That means an increase of roughly ₹800 a month.

Advertisement

The bigger impact becomes visible over the full loan period. The additional interest payable over 25 years would be around ₹2.4 lakh if the higher rate applies for the entire tenure.

The impact varies with the size of the loan.

Home loan EMI at 7.50% EMI at 7.75% Monthly increase Approx. additional interest ₹30 lakh ₹22,177 ₹22,667 ₹490 ₹1.47 lakh ₹40 lakh ₹29,612 ₹30,266 ₹654 ₹1.96 lakh ₹50 lakh ~₹36,950 ~₹37,760 ~₹810 ~₹2.4 lakh

Shetty said: “For home loan borrowers, the rate increase will show up either through a higher EMI, a longer loan tenure, or a combination of both, depending on the lender’s reset mechanism. Borrowers should check when their loan rate will reset and how the lender plans to absorb the increase. Even a relatively small increase in the monthly EMI can translate into a significant additional interest burden over a long tenure. Making periodic part-prepayments can help reduce that impact.”

Experts say borrowers should therefore check whether their lender adjusts the EMI, extends the tenure, or uses a combination of both when rates change.

MUST READ: RBI repo rate hike: What happens to your home loan EMI and FD returns if rates rise 25 bps?

Businesses may also face higher borrowing costs

A rate hike does not affect only retail borrowers. Companies that rely heavily on debt could see their financing costs increase. Experts say highly leveraged businesses and interest-rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate, automobiles and lending could come under pressure if borrowing costs remain elevated.

Advertisement

Higher rates can also discourage fresh borrowing and delay some investment and consumption decisions, particularly when companies or households are already carrying substantial debt.

For businesses with floating-rate loans, even a modest increase in the borrowing rate can raise annual interest expenses. The actual impact, however, will depend on the size of the debt, the proportion linked to floating rates and how quickly lenders pass on the RBI's rate increase.

What a 25-bps repo rate hike means for you

Area Likely impact Home loans Floating-rate borrowers could see higher EMIs, a longer tenure, or both Personal loans Borrowing costs could rise, making new loans more expensive Business loans Higher interest costs could pressure companies with high debt Fixed deposits Banks may gradually offer higher deposit rates to attract funds Existing bonds/debt funds Long-duration investments could face near-term price pressure as yields rise Floating-rate funds Could benefit as interest rates move higher Equity markets Rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate, autos and some financials could face pressure SIPs Investors need not stop SIPs because of a single 25-bps hike



What happens to fixed-income investments?

A rate hike can be more complicated for debt investors. Existing long-duration bonds and debt funds can face near-term price pressure because bond prices generally move inversely to yields.

When market interest rates rise, newly issued bonds can offer higher yields. As a result, existing bonds carrying lower coupon rates can become less attractive, pushing their market prices down. The impact tends to be greater for longer-duration securities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: FCNR-B deposits are boosting bank growth — but could squeeze margins, says report

Experts say investors with shorter investment horizons may prefer low-duration, money-market, floating-rate or other relatively less interest-rate-sensitive debt options. Those with longer horizons can consider medium-duration strategies, depending on their risk profile.

Floating-rate debt funds may also become more attractive because their returns can benefit as interest rates move higher.

Deposits could benefit, but not immediately

A repo-rate hike does not automatically mean that banks will raise FD rates by the same 25 bps. Deposit rates depend on banks' funding requirements, liquidity conditions, competition for deposits and expectations about future interest rates.

However, if banks gradually raise deposit rates, savers could benefit.

For example, if a bank increases its one-year FD rate from 7% to 7.25%, a ₹10 lakh deposit would generate approximately ₹72,500 in annual interest at the higher rate, compared with ₹70,000 earlier. That is an additional ₹2,500 a year before tax.

The actual benefit will depend on whether banks pass on the full 25-bps increase to depositors and whether the depositor is investing in a new FD or an existing one.

What about equity and mutual funds?

Advertisement

A 25-bps hike does not automatically mean investors should exit equities. Experts say investors should continue their systematic investment plans and avoid making portfolio changes purely because of a single policy decision.

However, rate-sensitive sectors could face pressure. Higher borrowing costs can weigh on real estate, automobiles, consumer discretionary businesses and some financial companies. Companies with strong balance sheets and lower leverage may be better placed if rates remain elevated.

For mutual fund investors, the impact will depend on the type of fund. Long-duration debt funds are generally more sensitive to rising yields, while shorter-duration debt strategies may see relatively less price volatility. Diversified equity funds are less dependent on a single sector and can help reduce concentration risk.

Why the RBI's next move matters

The immediate impact of a 25-bps hike may appear manageable for most households, but the bigger issue is whether this is a one-off move or the beginning of a sustained tightening cycle.

For borrowers, a prolonged period of higher rates could increase the cumulative cost of loans and make fresh borrowing more expensive. For savers, it could create better opportunities to lock in higher deposit rates. For bond investors, further rate increases could mean continued pressure on longer-duration portfolios.

For equity investors, the focus will be on how higher rates affect corporate earnings, consumption and investment.

Overall, experts say the bigger signal is not just the 25-bps hike but what the RBI says about future rates. Investors and borrowers should therefore focus on the policy direction rather than reacting to the 25-bps move alone.

DO READ: 25 bps RBI repo rate hike could add ₹2.45 lakh to home loan interest over 25 years; here's the calculation