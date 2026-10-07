RBI hikes repo rate: Your FD could pay more, but bonds may take a hit. What investors should know

Nishchay Nath, Founder & CEO, BondScanner, said the rate hike had largely been anticipated by bond markets. “The 10-year government bond yield had moved back above 7% in the weeks before the policy, so I don’t expect a sharp jump from here. The next move depends more on the RBI’s guidance, liquidity, crude and the rupee than on this one decision,” he said.

What happens to fixed deposits?

For FD investors, a rate hike is generally positive, but the benefit does not apply retrospectively. Existing FDs continue to earn the contracted rate until maturity, while banks can offer higher rates on fresh deposits or renewals.

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MUST READ: RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps: How will loans, EMIs, deposits, SIPs, investments be impacted?

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, said: “The RBI's 25 basis point increase, to a repo rate of 5.50%, is a welcome step for savers, though the benefit will build up gradually. Banks usually revise deposit rates in their own time, and new deposits get the higher rate first. Existing fixed deposits continue to earn the rate at which they were booked.”

How the RBI repo rate hike affects fixed-income investments

Investment What happens after a 25-bps repo rate hike? What investors should know Existing FDs No immediate impact Continue to earn the contracted rate until maturity New FDs Rates may rise gradually Fresh deposits and renewals could offer better returns Short-term FDs Potentially attractive Useful if investors expect rates to rise further Long-term FDs Rates may rise, but timing matters Locking in too early could mean missing higher rates later Existing bonds Prices may fall Fixed-rate bonds can lose market value as yields rise Long-duration bonds Higher price sensitivity More vulnerable if further rate hikes push yields higher Short-duration bonds Relatively lower impact Lower interest-rate sensitivity than long-duration bonds Debt mutual funds Depends on duration Long-duration funds face greater mark-to-market pressure Floating-rate bonds/funds Potential benefit Returns can reset higher as market rates rise Government bonds Yields could remain elevated Higher yields can offer better entry points for new investors

Current rates show that investors already have a wide range of options across banks.

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Bank category Bank FD rate* Public-sector Bank of Baroda 6.60% Public-sector SBI 6.45% Private Yes Bank 7.00% Private Kotak Bank 6.65% Private HDFC Bank 6.45% Small finance bank Utkarsh SFB 8.10% Small finance bank Suryoday SFB 7.80% Small finance bank ESAF SFB 7.75%

*Rates advertised on respective banks’ websites on October 2, 2026, for deposits below ₹1 crore with a 1–2 year tenure, as compiled by BankBazaar.

Shetty said savers could consider FD laddering, where money is divided across deposits with different maturity dates. This allows investors to reinvest portions of their money if rates rise further while retaining periodic liquidity.

MUST READ: RBI MPC: Repo rate hiked by 25 bps to 5.5%, rate cut unlikely in near term

What happens to existing bonds?

The equation is different for bonds. Bond prices generally move inversely to yields. If market yields rise further after the RBI hike, prices of existing fixed-rate bonds can decline, with longer-duration bonds typically facing greater sensitivity.

Nath said existing bondholders could see prices dip “on paper”, particularly at longer maturities. However, the coupon and maturity value of a fixed-rate bond do not change simply because market yields rise.

Investment Impact of rate hike Existing FD No change in contracted rate until maturity New FD Rates could rise as banks reprice deposits Existing long-duration bonds Potential near-term price pressure New bonds Higher market yields could improve entry levels Short-duration debt funds Relatively lower interest-rate sensitivity Long-duration debt funds Greater sensitivity to rising yields Floating-rate instruments Can benefit as rates reset higher

Saurabh Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, Stable Money, said: “The 25 bps repo rate hike was broadly expected, and a part of the impact had already been reflected in the market, with several banks adjusting their FD rates ahead of the policy announcement. For fixed income investors, the current rate environment remains constructive, with higher rates offering an opportunity to lock in relatively attractive yields across FDs and bonds. Bond yields are also reflecting the broader macroeconomic environment, including inflation expectations, liquidity conditions and expectations around the rate cycle. The RBI’s continued focus on keeping inflation under control, along with its management of system liquidity, will remain important for the direction of rates going forward. The increase in FCNR(B) deposit limits and the resulting inflows have also added to liquidity in the system. With another rate increase being anticipated in the December MPC meeting, investors with a defined investment horizon can consider gradually locking in rates rather than waiting to time the peak of the cycle. A staggered approach across FDs and bonds, aligned with financial goals, liquidity needs and credit quality, can help investors make the most of the current fixed income environment while retaining flexibility as rates evolve.”

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What about debt mutual funds?

Vinay Pai, MD & Head of Fixed Income, Equirus Group, said sticky inflation and expectations of further rate hikes could push yields higher, particularly at the short end.

That could make shorter-duration fixed-income strategies relatively less vulnerable to further rate increases than long-duration funds. However, investors should also consider credit quality, liquidity and their investment horizon.

Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CFA, CIO – Fixed Income & Head of Research (Fixed Income), SBI Mutual Fund, said the absence of specific measures to normalise liquidity could keep overnight rates below the repo rate, while the burden of liquidity normalisation may fall on additional open-market sales.

For retail investors, the message is therefore not to lock all their money into one long-term instrument. Staggering maturities can provide flexibility to reinvest if interest rates move higher, while investors in bonds and debt funds should distinguish between temporary mark-to-market losses and the actual cash flows promised by their securities.

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