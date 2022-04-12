Govt expands probe into electric scooter fires

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has ordered a probe into the fifth incident of electric two-wheelers catching fire. As many as 20 electric scooters of a company - Jitendra EV - caught fire when they were being transported in a container.

"We have roped in the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru to probe the fire”, a government official said.

Electric vehicle sales in India have witnessed a three-fold jump last fiscal with two-wheelers leading the segment. In 2021-22, 429,417 electric vehicles were sold, as compared to 134,821 units in 2020-21.

Earlier, the government had notified the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) to investigate the Ola Electric scooter fire incident that took place in Pune’s Dhanori area. The CFEES will also probe the Okinawa scooter fire incident that took place in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district.

CFEES is an arm of the Defence Research and Development Organisation and has been asked to submit the findings of the report along with the remedial measures for improvement.

