Govt ordered probe into Ola scooter fire incident: MoRTH secretary 

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has ordered an investigation in the Ola Electric scooter fire incident that took place in Dhanori area of Maharashtra’s Pune on Saturday afternoon, as per Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

Aramane told Business Today TV, “Government has ordered probe in the Ola Electric scooter fire incident. Independent experts in science and technology space will probe the incident and submit the report.”

Sources also mentioned that the government is very serious about the safety of vehicles and a deep root cause analysis will be undertaken.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru-based ride hailing firm Ola has said in an official statement that an investigation has begun while adding that it will share updates regarding this investigation in a few days. According to this statement, the company is also in touch with the customer and that he is absolutely safe.

Ola further said in its statement, “Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days.”

Our statement on the Pune incident. pic.twitter.com/aSX1DlTBmd — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) March 26, 2022

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal retweeted the company statement and wrote, “Safety is top priority. We’re investigating this and will fix it.”

Safety is top priority. We’re investigating this and will fix it. https://t.co/HsTFh4cbhw — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 26, 2022

The incident gained users’ attention after a user shared a video of an Ola Electric Scooter going up in flames.

Ola rolled out its electric scooters—Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro—on August 15 last year and began deliveries in December last year.