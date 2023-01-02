Harley-Davidson X350 set to launch in November 2023: Check price, features, and more

The Harley-Davidson X350, one of the most popular bikes in the Indian market, has a huge fan base and there are a lot of reasons for that. As part of its 2023 line-up, Harley Davidson is set to launch the X350 model in November 2023.



The latest models of the company include the Street Glide ST, Road Glide ST, Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, and four scooters in Harley’s Custom Vehicle Operations.



The price of Harley-Davidson X350 is expected to be Rs. 2.50 Lakh. In terms of features, the bike will have a 350cc parallel-twin engine and make 47 bhp of power. The X350 weight will most probably be around 207 kg.The high speed of the upcoming Harley-Davidson X350 is 143 kilometers per hour.



Other features of the bike include twin disc brakes up front, single disc at the rear, USD fork up front, monoshock at the rear and alloy wheels. Harley-Davidson X350 bikes will come in four different colors –Black,Bronze, Electric blue, White pearl.



Harley Davidson and China’s Qianjiang Motor have entered into a joint venture to produce low cost bikes for the Asian market. They will come up with the X350, sub 500 cc model and a new 500 cc model.