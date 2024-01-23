Hero Mavrick 440 unveiled in India; pre-bookings to open in February

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has unveiled its new flagship model, the Mavrick 440. This motorcycle is co-developed in association with Harley-Davidson and is based on the X440 roadster. This is the first premium segment 400cc+ bike offered by the manufacturer. Upon launch, the Mavrick will compete with the likes of the Triumph Speed 400 and its cousin, the Harley-Davidson X440.

Design and Features

The Mavrick 440 features a round headlamp with an H-shaped LED Daytime Running Light (DRL) and LED turn signals. The motorcycle also boasts a reprofiled muscular fuel tank, a flat handlebar, a single-piece seat, and a short front fender. Adding to the motorcycle’s overall retro-modern aesthetic are round bar-end mirrors.

Engine and Performance

The Mavrick 440 is powered by the same 440 cc BS6 Phase 2 engine that does the job on the Harley Davidson X440. The engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox, providing the Mavrick with good highway touring abilities. It generates the same power of 27 bp but offers slightly lower torque at 36Nm@4000 rpm.

Price and Availability

The new Maverick 440 will launch in three variants including the base, mid and top. The base variant will be offered in just white with old-school spoked wheels. The alloys are offered from the mid variant which will be offered in two colours. The top variant will get Bluetooth connectivity and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The pricing of the new bike hasn’t been unveiled. However, the pre-bookings are scheduled to begin in February, and deliveries will start in April 2024. The Mavrick will be sold via the Hero’s Premia dealerships.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp's Harley-Davidson X440 gets over 25,000 bookings in a month: Check details

Also read: Here’s how you can lower your bike insurance premium by avoiding minor claims