Hero MotoCorp sales decline 22.3% to 4.53 lakh units in August

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, sold 4,53,879 units in August 2021, recording a 22.3 per cent decline in the total number of units sold as compared to the same month last year.

The company sold 4,20,609 motorcycles in August 2021, compared to 5,44,658 motorcycles in August 2020. Scooter units sold in August 2021 stood at 33,270 as against 39,798 units sold in August 2020.

In total, Hero MotoCorp sold 4,53,879 units in August 2021, compared to 5,84,456 units in August 2020. Of this, 4.3 lakh units were sold in India, recording a decline from 5.6 lakh units sold in August 2020. The company exported 22,742 units in August 2021 as against 15,782 units in August 2020.

Hero MotoCorp said it augmented its premium motorcycle portfolio in Bangladesh, with the launch of Hero Hunk 150R in the month of August. “Developed especially for the Bangladesh market, the premium Hunk 150R delivers an unparalleled experience with its new-age experience and riding style,” it said.

The company said it is also gearing up for the upcoming festive season. “And with several positive indicators, such as the decent monsoon resulting in encouraging farm activity in most parts of the country, and the several government schemes in the social sector, the company remains optimistic about demand in the coming months.”

With Covid-19 vaccination gaining pace and last-mile retail opening up further, the numbers are expected to be positive in the coming months, it said. Shares of Hero MotorCorp closed at Rs 2,740, down Rs 1.85 or 0.067 per cent, on Wednesday.

