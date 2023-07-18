Hero MotoCorp unveils new Xtreme 200S 4 Valve sports motorcycle at Rs 1.4 lakh; check features, specs and more

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, has unveiled its latest offering in the sports motorcycle segment - the Xtreme 200S 4 Valve. This new model is an upgrade to the previously discontinued Xtreme 200S, which was a popular choice among bike enthusiasts for its power and performance.

The motorcycle is powered by a 200cc 4 valve oil cooled OBD2 and E20 compliant engine with XSense technology that produces an output of 19.1 PS @ 8000 RPM and maximum torque of 17.35 Nm @ 6500 RPM. This updated powertrain meets the BS6.2 emission norms, making it an environmentally friendly choice.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a price of Rs 1,41,250 (ex-showroom Delhi)

The Xtreme 200S 4V also boasts several new features. It sports petal disc brakes, replacing the traditional circular ones, and a clip-on handlebar that alters the riding stance of the motorcycle. The fully-faired motorcycle will be available in a bright yellow scheme, adding to the existing colour options of red, white, and black. The colour options are Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic.

The motorcycle's design remains largely unchanged, retaining the same front forks and rear mono shock. However, the new yellow colour option and the addition of the same mirrors as the Xtreme 160R and the Xoom scooter give it a fresh look.

The new Xtreme 200S 4V is equipped with smartphone connectivity enabled with Turn-by-Turn navigation along with Bluetooth for call and SMS alerts, and Rear hugger for long-travel for the city along with sporty riding.

The new split handlebar setup along with the sporty aerodynamics, muscular rear cowl, shorter wheelbase and a reduced trail, gives it a sporty design edge over others. The twin LED headlights with LED DRLs add more value to the design.

It offers features such as Gear Indicator, Eco-Mode indicator, Service Reminder and Trip meter which provides regular updates on vehicle efficiency.

The Xtreme 200S 4V is set to compete against the Bajaj RS 200, which starts from 1.71 lakh, and the Suzuki Gixxer SF (150cc version) from Rs 1.35 lakh onwards.

