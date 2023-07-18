'Chak de, INDIA': Opposition alliance named as Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance

The opposition alliance has been named INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance), announced Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties met in Bengaluru to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The next Opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai and the date will be announced soon. An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. Names of committee members will be announced in Mumbai, said Kharge at the end of the two-day meet in Bengaluru.

"NDA is holding a meeting with 30 parties. I have not heard about so many parties in India. Earlier they didn't hold any meetings but now they are meeting one by one (with NDA parties). PM Modi is now afraid of opposition parties. We have gathered here to save democracy and the Constitution," added Kharge.

"NDA, can you challenge I.N.D.I.A?," asks TMC leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Bengaluru.



The Opposition alliance for 2024 polls is called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance - I.N.D.I.A.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said 2024 will be " Team INDIA Vs Team NDA. Chak De, INDIA!"



Team INDIA Vs Team NDA Chak De, INDIA!

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru: Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance

The Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre for two terms from 2004 to 2014. Its chairperson was former party president Sonia Gandhi.