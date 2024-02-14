Hero MotoCorp's Mavrick 440 price revealed: Check details on bookings, features, availability

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of its flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440, marking the company's entry into the upper premium segment.

Bookings, Price, and Deliveries

The bookings for the Mavrick 440 start from today, with deliveries expected to begin in April. The motorcycle will be available in three variants—Base, Mid, and Top—with prices starting at Rs 1,99,000 for the base model (all prices ex-showroom). The mid variant is priced at Rs 2,14,000 and the top model is priced at Rs 2,24,000.

Early bookers, before March 15, will receive a customized Mavrick Kit of accessories and merchandise. The Mavrick 440 is designed for performance and style, featuring a powerful engine, modern design, and all-metal body. It also includes interactive telematics features and will be available in five colour options across its variants.

Design and Features

The Mavrick 440 features a round headlamp with an H-shaped LED Daytime Running Light (DRL) and LED turn signals. The motorcycle also boasts a reprofiled muscular fuel tank, a flat handlebar, a single-piece seat, and a short front fender. Adding to the motorcycle’s overall retro-modern aesthetic are round bar-end mirrors.

Engine and Performance

The Mavrick 440 is powered by the same 440 cc BS6 Phase 2 engine that does the job on the Harley Davidson X440. The engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox, providing the Mavrick with good highway touring abilities. It generates the same power of 27 bp but offers slightly lower torque at 36Nm@4000 rpm.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp unveils Surge S32: A batmobile-like two-in-one electric vehicle