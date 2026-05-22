Honda City facelift 2026 price starts at ₹11.99 lakh; carmaker debuts ZR-V Hybrid SUV in India

Honda Cars India has launched the new 2026 Honda City in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while also unveiling the all-new ZR-V e:HEV premium hybrid SUV as part of its renewed push in the Indian market.

The new Honda City range goes up to ₹20.99 lakh for the top-end strong hybrid e:HEV variant, reflecting Honda’s growing focus on premium and electrified offerings amid rising consumer demand for fuel-efficient vehicles with advanced technology.

Advertisement

Alongside the sedan refresh, Honda also marked the India debut of the globally popular ZR-V e:HEV SUV, which will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Deliveries are scheduled to begin from July 2026.

Honda said India is among its top three focus markets globally and confirmed that it plans six strategic launches this year to strengthen its market position.

The updated Honda City receives a redesigned front fascia, new LED lighting setup, refreshed interiors and additional features including ventilated front seats, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera and Honda SENSING ADAS suite.

The sedan continues with two engine options — a 1.5-litre petrol motor producing 121 PS and Honda’s self-charging e:HEV strong hybrid setup producing a combined 126 PS with claimed fuel efficiency of 27.26 km/l.

Advertisement

The bigger spotlight, however, remains on the ZR-V e:HEV, Honda’s new flagship SUV for India. Powered by a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine paired with a dual-motor hybrid system, the SUV develops 184 PS and 315 Nm torque while delivering a claimed mileage of 22.79 km/l.

Globally, the ZR-V has crossed cumulative sales of over 8 lakh units since 2022. Honda is positioning the SUV as a premium hybrid alternative for buyers seeking sporty driving dynamics, fuel efficiency and advanced safety technology.

The SUV comes equipped with features such as a 12-speaker Bose sound system, powered front seats, ambient lighting, hands-free tailgate and Honda SENSING driver assistance technologies including adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.