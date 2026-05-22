Engineers India, Max Healthcare, Welspun, Central Bank shares fall up to 10% today; here's why

Engineers India, Max Healthcare, Welspun, Central Bank shares: Shares of Engineers India, Max Healthcare, Welspun Corp and Central Bank of India slipped up to 10% on Friday amid Q4 earnings buzz. However, shares of Central Bank of India tanked 6% as the government fixed the floor price for its two-day offer for sale (OFS) at Rs 31 per share. The floor price is at a 8.66 per cent discount to its Thursday's closing price of Rs 33.94 on NSE. Non-retail participants will bid for the shares offered today, while retail investors and eligible employees of Central Bank can place their bids for the issue on Monday.

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Subsequently, Central Bank of India shares tanked 6% to Rs 31.85 in early deals today. Market cap of the bank fell to Rs 29,091 crore. With this, the PSU bank stock has slipped 15.13 per cent in 2026 and 13% in a year.

On the other hand, shares of Engineers India, Max Healthcare and Welspun Corp fell post the company's Q4 earnings.

Engineers India

Shares of Engineers India slumped 10% to Rs 213.45 today from Rs 237.10 in the previous session. Market cap of the civil construction firm fell to Rs 12,581 crore. Engineers India net profit fell 30.12% to Rs 195.53 crore in the march 2026 quarter against Rs 279.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

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Sales fell 8.31% to Rs 926.29 crore in Q4 against Rs 1010.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

Max Healthcare

Healthcare provider Max Healthcare reported a net profit of Rs 342.22 crore, rising 7.3% from Rs 319.00 crore in the year ago period. Earnings per share (basic) in Q4 rose to Rs 3.28 against Rs 2.59 in Q4 FY25. Total expenses for the quarter rose 11% to Rs 1,726.14 crore from Rs 1,554.16 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, Max Healthcare shares fell 7.36% to Rs 1011.20 today against the previous close of Rs 1091.55. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

Welspun Corp

Welspun Corp stock slipped 5.76% to Rs 1252.65 today against the previous close of Rs 1329.25 on BSE. Market cap of the metal major fell to Rs 33,873 crore. Welspun Corp reported a 47% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 370.4 crore in Q4 compared with Rs 698.3 crore in the corresponding period last year, largely due to lower exceptional gains versus the year-ago quarter.

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Revenue from operations rose 9.9% year-on-year to Rs 4,312.6 crore in Q4 from Rs 3,925 crore a year ago. EBITDA increased 9.5% to Rs 503.8 crore from Rs 460.2 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin remained stable at 11.7%.